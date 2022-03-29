Venice High School and the City of Venice host a "Parade of Champions" Saturday, March 26, 2022 to celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship, as well as two Venice High School seniors who won gold medals in basketball at the Florida State Special Olympics. The parade begins at Venice High School and finishes with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice Head Coach John Peacock addresses players and fans in Centennial Park Saturday, March 26, 2022 to celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship, as well as two Venice High School seniors who won gold medals in basketball at the Florida State Special Olympics. Venice High School and the City of Venice hosted a "Parade of Champions" that started at Venice High School and finished with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice football player Omari Hayes addresses teammates and fans in Centennial Park Saturday, March 26, 2022 to celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship, as well as two Venice High School seniors who won gold medals in basketball at the Florida State Special Olympics. Venice High School and the City of Venice hosted a "Parade of Champions" that started at Venice High School and finished with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Fans celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship in Centennial Park Saturday, March 26, 2022. Venice High School and the City of Venice hosted a "Parade of Champions" that started at Venice High School and finished with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice football players listen to Head Coach John Peacock speak in Centennial Park Saturday, March 26, 2022 to celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship, as well as two Venice High School seniors who won gold medals in basketball at the Florida State Special Olympics. Venice High School and the City of Venice hosted a "Parade of Champions" that started at Venice High School and finished with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
A caravan of vehicles carried Venice High champion athletes and coaches through town this past Saturday to honor their title-winning seasons.
Several members of the Venice community helped put the parade on, such as the Venice Fire Department.
Members of the Venice High football team receive a champion's greeting as they arrive at Centennial Park following their parade through town this past weekend.
Indians football players wore their state champion medals with pride this past weekend as they celebrated their season together.
The Venice High band was also present to help celebrate the Indians athletes and coaches at Centennial Park.
Venice High athletes and Florida Special Olympics basketball champions Jackson Dye, left, and Riley Grinnell take in the cheers as they are recognized for their performance on the court.
Venice football player Omari Hayes addresses teammates and fans in Centennial Park Saturday, March 26, 2022 to celebrate the 2021 Venice High School state football championship, as well as two Venice High School seniors who won gold medals in basketball at the Florida State Special Olympics. Venice High School and the City of Venice hosted a "Parade of Champions" that started at Venice High School and finished with a rally in Centennial Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice High and the City of Venice partnered to honor champion Indians athletes from the 2021-22 school year this past weekend with a parade through town.
The entire Venice High football team and coaching staff took part in the parade, along with Jackson Dye and Riley Grinnell -- two Indians athletes who won gold medals as their team came out on top in the Florida Special Olympics.
People lined the streets as the champions rode from Venice High, through downtown to a final celebration at Centennial Park.
Here are some images of the parade, captured by Sun photo contributor Tom O'Neill:
