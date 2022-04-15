VENICE — This time last year, not many could have faulted Douglas Schapley if he gave up on baseball.
At the time, the he had thrown just two-thirds of an inning at the varsity level and had no collegiate offers. Now, he's one of the first options out of the bullpen for the Venice High baseball team as a senior committed to Barry University.
Simply, Schapley refused to quit. After all, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound hurler had already taken a detour en route to his dream of playing for the Indians.
An outfielder during his youth baseball days, Schapley didn’t make it through tryouts at Venice High before he was asked to throw sidearm.
“They thought my height and my lankiness would work,” Schapley said of converting to a pitcher. “It was the second day of freshman tryouts when they asked me that. I accepted that because I wanted a spot on the team.
“Living here all throughout my life and seeing what they’ve done, I’ve always wanted to play for this team.”
It took some time for Schapley to learn how to throw sidearm, let alone throw strikes. With little time to ready himself for the transition, he struggled mightily with his command as a freshman, and didn’t pitch in a single game.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of Schapley’s sophomore season, leaving him with hardly any junior varsity experience heading into his junior year.
“He was really struggling throwing strikes,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He never could find it, but we kept him around, and we don’t always do that because it didn’t look like he was going to develop. We kept him around because he was a really good teammate.”
With little opportunity to work on his pitching while wearing green and white, Schapley was forced to get a little creative. He sought out help on the side, spent hours watching film of pitch grips and mechanics of MLB pitchers and threw bullpens whenever he could.
Finally, he started to see a breakthrough this past summer.
The sidewinder started to pepper the strike zone with regularity — even throwing his first-ever complete game with the Florida Burn — while he started to actively pursue a spot at the next level.
“This summer, he started throwing more strikes than he ever has,” Faulkner said. “In the fall, he really figured it out. He was throwing strikes and wasn’t getting hit. This year, we were still skeptical if he would throw strikes, but every opportunity he’s had, he’s shut the door.”
By the time the fall was over, the coaching staff had told Schapley to expect a big role this season. In the meantime, he continued to go back-and-forth with coaches at Barry — where his father, Kevin Schapley, played outfield in the 1990s.
Around Thanksgiving, when a camp he was scheduled to attend at the university was rained out, Schapley couldn’t wait any longer. He called Barry assistant coach DJ Price, his recruiting contact, and said he was ready to commit, if they’d have him.
He officially locked in his scholarship on National Signing Day at the Venice High gym in front of friends and family.
“If I were him, I’d think, ‘I’m not being used now, why would I be used in the future?’ I might have hung ‘em up,” Kevin Schapley said of his son's perseverance. “But I always told him, keep going as long as it’s fun.’
“Each and every day he’d come home and say, ‘It’s still fun. I love being around this.’”
Now with his future secured, Schapley has finally been able to live out his dream of starring for the Indians.
One of the team’s most frequently used relievers, Schapley has pitched against Jesuit (Tampa), on the spring break trip to Tallahassee and against Lemon Bay at CoolToday Park, among other memorable appearances.
Though his struggles aren’t completely behind him — like when he hit two batters in an otherwise clean 2/3 of an inning against Riverview this past Thursday — he has remained one of the team’s steadiest players, in the dugout and on the mound.
If Venice (9-11), which has recently bounced back from a seven-game losing skid, wants to make a run at another state championship, it will surely need Schapley to get it done — something no one could have seen coming.
“His role has changed,” Faulkner said. “Early in the year, everything he did was icing on the cake because he had never pitched for us before. Now, we’re relying on him.”
