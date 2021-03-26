VENICE — Indians baseball coach Craig Faulkner expected his lineup to carry an inexperienced pitching staff early in the year, but that hasn’t gone exactly according to plan.
Instead, the offense struggled — aside from a two-game sweep of Fort Myers — as Venice was held to three runs or less in seven of its first nine games.
However, the offense broke out last week in a three-game series against Sarasota — scoring 17 total runs in a sweep — and that carried over into Friday night as the Indians run-ruled Lakewood Ranch, 10-0, in six innings at Venice High School.
“I really expected to struggle a little bit on the mound,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of his early-season thoughts. “I thought it would take us all year to figure out who would throw for us, and then hopefully figure it out by the end. But we’ve found that a lot of guys can throw for us and they’ve been very successful. That’s been a real treat.
“I thought one of our real strengths would be hitting, and that’s starting to happen for us.”
The Indians (9-4) have turned to either right-hander Aiden Beechy or lefty Huston Wynne — or sometimes a combination of both — to get through the bulk of innings in most games.
There have been several options out of the bullpen, too, though.
Venice used five pitchers in the win over the Mustangs, opening with Beechy for two innings of no-hit baseball, followed by Wynne for a 10-pitch third inning, then Cole Starck for the fourth, Joey Rafaniello for the fifth and David Morgan for the sixth.
No Indians pitcher allowed more than one hit while combining for 10 strikeouts and no walks.
“To have that many pitchers throw and to not give up a run is pretty good,” Faulkner said. “A lot of guys came in and worked on their pitches.
“Not just going out there and trying to get guys out, but they got to throw some pitches they’ve been working on, which is nice.”
The Indians offense wasted no time giving its pitching staff a lead.
A walk by Michael Robertson, an infield single by Marek Houston, an infield single by John Whitney and a single up the middle by Colin Blazek put Venice up, 2-0, in the first inning.
Again in the second inning, Venice put pressure on the Mustangs defense.
Robertson singled, Cole Schumaker singled, Houston hit another infield single — this time to second base — Whitney hit a two-run single to center field, Blazek hit an RBI infield single to third base and Whitney scored on a wild pitch as Venice led, 6-0, through two innings.
“We like to hit the ball on the ground,” said Houston, who went 2-for-4 with two runs. “That’s what we try to do. We’re always hustling. John Whitney made a great play by hitting a soft ground ball, but kept the inning alive by hustling it out.
“We’re taught to always hustle. A ground ball, a fly ball, I don’t care what it is. We have to run it out and always try to take the extra base.”
The hitting didn’t stop there for the Indians, who finished with 11 hits to Lakewood Ranch’s three. They added a pair of runs in the fourth inning — as Beechy knocked a run in when he reached on an error and Robertson walked home a run — and in the sixth when Robertson forced a run home on a hit-by-pitch and Jeffrey Fulcher delivered a walk-off single to left field.
“With the way we’re hitting, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team because any hitter up there is a threat,” Whitney said. “Almost everyone can beat out short little dribblers. It forces the other team to make a good play.
“Since we’ve seen so many top pitchers in the country, it’s become normal now. It was a little intimidating for some of us, but I think it was motivation when we started hitting. We’re caught up to the speed, and we’ve found our groove.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.