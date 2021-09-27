Originally scheduled to play at Letson Stadium this past weekend, the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams had to play the Bandits at Port Charlotte after conditions at their home fields were too poor following last week's storms.
The Vikings battled hard, but many struggled to keep up with talented Bandits squads.
The 6U Kings -- with a shutout win -- and the 10U Lancers -- with a 20-point win -- stood out with impressive wins on the road.
Here's how it broke down for each team:
6U Kings
The Kings shut out a talented Port Charlotte Bandits team.
Wesley McCord and Noah Martinez both had touchdown-saving tackles while Sammy Naylon, Brantley Krause and Jayceon Williams added to a staunch defense.
Wesley McCord added a touchdown run as well as a long pass to Sammy Naylon late in the game. Chase McCord took advantage of his first run of the year with a 20-yard scamper, setting up another touchdown.
8U Knights
Port Charlotte 19 - Venice 0
The Knights gave it their all against a great Port Charlotte Bandits team.
The Bandits coaching staff said the Knights were the toughest test they’ve had this season.
The Knights will get back to work to get ready for the Firecats this week.
10U Lancers
Venice 28 - Port Charlotte 8
The Lancers traveled to Port Charlotte to face the Bandits on Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.
The Lancers defense held the Bandits to a turnover on downs on a 16-play drive that took up almost the whole first quarter.
With the Lancers finally on offense, quarterback Noah Wireman tossed a 50-yard pass to Bennett Thompson to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Bryce Bigelow to take the lead.
Curtis Bowdre and Lev Alvarado also helped power the offense with some strong running.
Later in the second quarter, Wireman also had another long pass to Austin Bowman that led to another score. In all, Bigelow had had four rushing touchdowns with great blocking up front from Justin McGinnity, Gage Wolvington, Brantley Gagne and Ryan Weimer.
Defensively, the Lancers played tough, delivering punishing tackles all game — from Gavin Murphree, Curtis Bowdre, Noah Wireman, AJ Yaniero and Dain Kanteh — and Bowman had a leaping interception and took it down to the goal line.
The Bandits did score late after the Lancers opened a 28-0 lead, but the game was all but over at that point.
The Lancers (5-0) are scheduled to host the Fort Myers Firecats this Saturday.
12U Crusaders
Port Charlotte 31 - Venice 0
The Crusaders traveled to Port Charlotte to take on an undefeated Bandits team, but the game didn’t go as planned.
The Crusaders held their own in the first half as they didn’t allow a single point until four minutes remained in the first half.
The defense played tough in the first half with big plays from Tristen Neeley and Tay’shawn Evans. Safety Landon Stubbs had a nice interception to end one of the Bandits’ drives.
Down 14-0 coming out of halftime, the Crusaders attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Alton Cleveland, but couldn’t move the ball on offense. Turnovers killed the Crusaders in the second half, and the Bandits controlled the clock with a powerful running attack.
The Crusaders (3-1) will look to rebound next week as the will host the Fort Myers Firecats.
14U Warriors
Port Charlotte 28 - Venice 14
The Warriors played the Port Charlotte Bandits last Saturday in a heart-wrenching loss.
Right off the bat Venice struggled — fumbling the ball on the kickoff to give the Bandits great field position.
Port Charlotte capitalized on it and scored to open an early lead.
The Warriors were then forced to punt on the ensuing drive.
Again, the Bandits drove down the field and punched in another score, stretching their advantage to 14-0.
At this point, emotions were running high.
The Warriors finally began to put a drive together with long passes downfield, but were eventually stopped on the goal line as they turned the ball over on downs. One play later, the Bandits scored on a 94-yard touchdown run.
With time for a comeback running out, the Warriors threw a pick-six as the Bandits increased their lead to 28-0.
At halftime, the Warriors attempted to regroup.
Venice opened the second half as it scored twice on touchdown passes thrown by Anthony Miller — caught by Noah Chieffo and Drew Vanderpoel, respectively. MaCaiden Brown also got in on the action with an astonishing catch over a Bandits defender.
The Warriors defense also began to play better and held Port Charlotte scoreless in the second half. A big part of that defensive rebound was Taylen Lynch, who made multiple tackles and muscled through opposing blockers.
However, the comeback effort just wasn’t enough, and Venice suffered its second loss of the season.
Next week the Warriors (3-2) take on the undefeated Firecats.
