The Venice Vikings Pop Warner Kings, Lancers and Warrior Cheer teams all competed at Regionals this past weekend at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
All three teams brought home 1st Place representing Venice at its best.
While the Vikings organization continues working for donations, the girls themselves have limited time between school and practice to come up with the necessary funds to compete at this level.
It’s impossible to budget for something like this with all three teams competing at a national level.The Venice Vikings are asking for support from the local community and businesses to send these girls off to compete in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena at Disney World in Orlando this coming week.
The Vikings cheer teams are asking for donations large and small.
How you can donate:
• Visit venicevikings.com and click on the red 'Donate' button
• Send a check to the Venice Vikings c/o Cheer Nationals -- 1001 Pinebrook Rd. Venice, FL 34285
