The 14U Warriors finished in first place in their district and will advance to the regional tournament next month at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

The Venice Vikings cheerleaders competed in the 2021 Peace River Cheer Competition at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers this past Sunday.

The Knights, Crusaders and Warriors cheer teams will be moving on to compete in the Southeast Regionals held at Silver Spurs Arena on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s how each team performed:

8U Knights

The Knights cheerleaders charged on to the mat early this past Sunday.

Coming up against fierce competition from other groups in the area, the squad of nine cheerleaders brought home a second place trophy for the Venice Vikings organization.

The finish has earned this young and upcoming squad a trip to the regional competition held next month in Orlando.

10U Lancers


The Lancers cheerleaders did the best they could and rocked the mat this past weekend, but the competition was tough.

The team consists of 13 girls who competed against seven opposing medium sized teams in the level-1 division.

The team worked so hard this season, but came up short by just a few points.

The Lancers cheerleaders are excited to continue cheering on our 10U football team as they head to playoffs.

12U Crusaders

The Crusaders cheer team placed first and had the highest tumbling score of all teams this past weekend.

14U Warriors

The Warriors cheerleaders also finished in first place this past weekend.

