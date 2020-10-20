Venice and Port Charlotte each reached their respective state semifinals a year ago before bitter setbacks ended their runs. Both played full, grueling schedules in a tight window during this season’s coronavirus-shortened regular season.
The goal was to play against the best so they could beat the best when it mattered most. Beginning today, both will see if that strategy pays off.
Venice opens at home against Palmetto Ridge in today’s Class 6A Region 3 quarterfinals while Port Charlotte plays host to Naples in the Class 5A Region 3 quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Charlotte (6A Region 3) will travel to Fort Myers on Wednesday and DeSoto County (4A Region 2) heads to the Academy of the Holy Names on Thursday.
A look at this week’s matches:
CHARLOTTE (14-12)
Who: at Fort Myers (16-2)
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Key players: Ashleigh Miller (C), Bella Desjardins (C), Paris Thomson (FM), Emily Stewart (FM)
Quickly: These two teams met on Oct. 1, resulting in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 sweep for the Green Wave. Fort Myers currently is the No. 16 team in the MaxPreps rankings and are led by Thompson, a Notre Dame commitment (341 kills, 21 blocks, 182 digs, 36 aces). Charlotte’s Miller has reached double figures in kills seven times, including a season-high 21 against Out-of-Door Academy.
DESOTO COUNTY (12-9)
Who: at Academy of the Holy Names (15-8)
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Key players: Adrianna Barrera (DC), Fayth Rackewedge (DC), Kinsley Warbritton (AHN), Camille McClendon (AHN)
Quickly: The Bulldogs paid a heavy price for losing in their district championship match. The Jaguars boast four fearsome hitters up front who will provide DeSoto County with its toughest defensive challenge of the season. As a result, the Jaguars are the state’s No. 30 team, according to MaxPreps, 10 spots ahead of Venice.
PORT CHARLOTTE (10-16)
Who: vs. Naples (11-7)
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Key players: Azyah Dailey (PC), Laticia Nina (PC), Alex Renda (N), Molly Richards (N)
Quickly: Port Charlotte smashed its way through its district tournament, sweeping all three opponents. Dailey, a Clemson commit, discovered a jump serve along the way, adding another weapon to her loaded arsenal. The Golden Eagles are something of an unknown, since Collier County public schools played an abbreviated schedule inside the county.
VENICE (16-12)
Who: vs. Palmetto Ridge (7-8)
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Key players: Chirsten Montgomery (V), Paden Keller (V), Katherine Mollberg (PR), Jersey Smith (PR)
Quickly: Palmetto Ridge played a hyper-local schedule, cutting down on its opportunities to face top competition. The Bears lost twice to Port Charlotte’s first-round foe Naples, once in five sets. They also were swept by the Community School of Naples a week before Fort Myers dispatched them in the district finals. Venice, a five-time state champion and owner of 19 consecutive district titles, likely is looking ahead to a second-round matchup with Fort Myers.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.