PORT CHARLOTTE – Zoey Lynn had three hits and drove in three and Bailee Riggins pitched four perfect innings as the Venice High School softball team routed Port Charlotte 12-0 in a mercy-rule victory Tuesday at the Pirates Cove.
In a battle between two unbeaten teams, it was the Indians who dominated from the very beginning, scoring three in the first and continuing to build from there.
The young Pirates committed six errors behind freshman starter Dava Hoffer and didn’t get a baserunner until the fifth inning when both teams started to empty their benches.
“We had a good night. The kids played a very solid game on offense and defense. The baserunning wasn’t that good, but we’ll work on that,” said Venice coach Steve Constantino. “Our pitching is outstanding. Bailee is number three in our rotation and she did great. Had control of the game all the way through.”
Lynn, who had struggled in the early going for Venice (4-0), has worked on her swing, and that work paid dividends as she went 3-for-4 while driving in runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings and scoring twice.
“We’ve been working on getting the ball on the ground and making the defense work,” Lynn said. “I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself and today I finally got to relax and do what I do in every game.”
The tone of the game was set on the very first at-bat as Karsyn Rutherford, who would score three times, reached on an error. After advancing to second on a grounder, Micaela Hartman drove her home with the first of her two RBI to make it 1-0.
After Hartman advanced on a grounder, Lynn singled her home to make it 2-0. Hartman would drive in another run in the second as Port Charlotte (2-1) committed two more errors and a wild pitch that drove home another run to make it 5-0.
A Lynn single and another error would put two more on the board in the fourth before Venice added five in the fifth, including an RBI single by Lynn and a two-run single from Brianna Weiner.
Riggins coasted through four innings, striking out four and allowing only one ball out of the infield. Hartman mopped up to end the game, allowing two hits and a walk.
Port Charlotte assistant coach Cord Coslor said the Pirates did not represent well like they had in their first two wins.
“We did not play like we’ve played the last two games. Dava pitched well, but we gave up 21 free bases. No one can win a game like that,” Coslor said. “We have a talented young team and if we can work on the mental aspect, we’ll be fine. We just weren’t ourselves tonight.”
