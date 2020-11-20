VENICE — Colin Blazek threw for three touchdowns and Dylan Turner ran for two more as the rested and ready Venice High School football team cruised to an easy 41-0 victory over Riverdale in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 7-A football playoffs at Howell Davis Stadium.

After a forfeit by North Port last week, Venice (9-3) wasted no time dominating the Raiders (2-6). Jackson Fleming’s interception on Riverdale’s first possession set the stage for what would come.

Blazek found Weston Wolff on a 12-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0 and found Jayshon Platt in the corner a few minutes later to make it 13-0 late in the first quarter.

Steffan Johnson scored from the Wildcat formation on a 7-yard score before Turner scored his two touchdowns from 10 and 1 yard out, respectively to make it 34-0 at halftime. Blazek’s connection with Myles Weston early in the third quarter forced a running clock for the remainder of the game. Freshman Alvin Johnson added another Venice score in the fourth quarter.

Key plays: Jackson Fleming’s interception on Riverdale’s first possession pretty much set the tone for Venice for the rest of the game. The first touchdown came after a previous one was called back by a penalty, showing Venice was resilient.

What it means: Venice will play the winner of Homestead vs. Doral next week.

Key Stats: Turner rushed for 101 yards on nine carries, while Blazek struggled at times throwing into a stiff wind, he completed 7 of 16 for 120 yards in the game despite the three touchdowns.

Quote: “We’ve been going so many weeks in a row. Me and the kids were worn out mentally and we were able to give them some breaks last week. But they did a nice job and the season starts now.” John Peacock, Venice head coach.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments