Things fell apart for Venice on Thursday night at Community Christian until KJ Slaton put everything back together.
Slaton scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as Venice survived a scare from the Mustangs, winning 73-56 in a game that was much closer than the final score.
The game was knotted at 46-46 when Slaton hit the first of his three 3-point baskets to trigger a decisive 16-2 run. The big rally papered over what had been a grotesque night of perimeter shooting by Venice.
“KJ’s a great shooter, but usually we don’t jack 3s,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “To be honest, our game is not standing and jacking 3s and that’s why I was so disappointed, but (Community Christian) put pressure on us and they made us play.”
The game had the look of a rout in the early going. Community Christian lost starting point guard Drew Carter in the opening moments and the Mustangs fell into disarray. At one point, Community Christian committed four consecutive turnovers which Venice turned into easy points, racing to a 10-2 lead.
Venice (5-6) pushed that lead to 24-9 on a 3-point basket by Connor Flynn before the bottom fell out. Isaiah Levine heated up for Community Christian (4-3), scoring seven consecutive points during a 17-0 run. When Levine drained a trey at the 3:06 mark, the Mustangs led 26-24.
“At the beginning of the game, we had a little intimidation factor and we put a run on them,” Montgomery said. “Then we got a little complacent. We started jacking 3s and nobody was following shots and everyone was lackadaisical and they went on a run.”
The game remained tight through a give-and-take third quarter until Brandon Hill gave the Mustangs their final lead at 41-40 and opened the fourth quarter with a bucket to knot the score at 46-46, setting the stage for Slaton’s hero moment.
“I scouted them, I watched them play against Charlotte (on Monday) and I told our guys you can’t leave No. 3 open,” Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor said, referencing Slaton. “We did it three possessions in a row.”
Jayshon Platt scored 14 points for Venice. Tristan Burroughs added 12 as Venice outrebounded the Mustangs 31-18 and forced 17 turnovers.
Community Christian, which hadn’t played since Dec. 14, was led by Hill’s 19 points. Levine finished with 17 while Dalton Craft had 12.
“Overall I saw what I wanted to see,” Taylor said. “We haven’t played in almost a month. I saw some fight and some guys who don’t always play so well stepped up.
"I thought we could compete with them and we did. If we play with that kind of energy and we get (Carter) back, I think we’ll be able to compete in our district.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
