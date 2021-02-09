VENICE — Even before the first whistle blew in Monday night’s district championship, Venice boys soccer coach Dave Porvaznik was anxious.
That stress didn’t ease during the game as he saw a bigger and more physical North Port team stymie the Indians through the first half and take a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
But unlike their first-year coach, the Indians weren’t concerned — rallying with two goals in the final 18 minutes to pull away for a 2-1 district title win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“I just kept focusing on the boys and where we could make adjustments and play that way. I don’t know if it was any more stressful than before the whistle blew. It was just as stressful.
“(The players) are really good about not stressing out. They’re really good when it comes to that. They don’t fold under pressure.”
North Port used its lineup of several 6-foot-and-up players to control the ball and keep it away from Venice’s speedy forwards. It worked for the first 40 minutes.
In the second half, however, the Bobcats began to sustain some bumps and bruises, and picked up six yellow cards (including a blue card).
Still, North Port took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute when Daniel Bogdanets poked the ball in after a header off a throw-in put the ball directly in front of the net.
“I thought we did a good job of starting,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “I thought the first half was well-controlled by us. We tried to set the tempo and be influencing the possession of the ball more and I think we did a good job of that. We were comfortable at halftime.
“I think it’s just a build-up. We had some guys that, unfortunately, fell down in the game and couldn’t keep going. As the pieces started to fall, mistakes started to happen and momentum started to swing.”
In total, the Bobcats lost Chris Lamela and Anthony Simontchik to injury and Justin Crehore to a blue card in the 67th minute.
When Venice finally broke through — on a header from Caleb Davis off a restart kick — the Indians came to life.
“These guys have so many pieces on the field who are so quick,” Sorbino said. “If you make one mistake, you get punished for it and in district play that’s magnified times 10.
“That first goal was a killer. It seemed as if time froze for us. We didn’t move. Then, the momentum, you see it swing. They’re coming out really fast and it’s tough to defend that.”
Once Venice tied North Port at 1-1 in the 62nd minute, the Indians upped their aggression — controlling the ball and taking shots — until Diego Heredia found an opening and slammed it into the net from about 20 yards out in the 70th minute.
Even after taking the lead with just 10 minutes to play, Porvaznik still wasn’t relieved.
“I was still stressed out,” Porvaznik said. “I’m a worrier. That’s what I do. I worry until the last whistle.
“I’ve watched these boys grow up since they were 9 and 10 years old, and (winning) was the only thing I wanted for them. I wanted them to feel like they could do it, to have the success that they deserve.”
