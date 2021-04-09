VENICE – It wasn’t a very auspicious beginning to a game for the Venice softball team Friday night. On the game’s first pitch, Charlotte leadoff hitter Amber Chumley hit a shot up the middle that struck pitcher Karsyn Rutherford in the knee, forcing her to exit the game.
Micaela Hartman came in to pitch for Venice and gave up four runs in the top of the first inning, including a towering three-run homer by the Tarpon’s Dylan Anthony.
But the Indians got those runs back and then some, pounding out 15 hits en route to a 16-6 victory in a game stopped in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Charlotte coach Greg Higgins was forced to pull his starting pitcher Mia Flores after the freshman opened the bottom of the first inning by throwing six consecutive balls. Laci Hendrickson relieved Flores and gave up a two-run double by Becka Mellor and a two-run home run by Hartman to tie the score at 4-4.
The Tarpons took the lead back with two runs in the top of the second. Alyssa Rajnish doubled and scored on Kassidy Hopper’s sacrifice fly, and Faith Wharton drove in another run with a single.
Venice tied it up again in the bottom of the inning as Megan Hanley led off with a double. Rutherford singled to drive in Hanley, Tatum McGrath got Rutherford to second with a sacrifice bunt and JoJo O’Brien’s single scored Rutherford.
Rutherford then returned to the mound in the top of the third inning and held the Tarpons scoreless the rest of the way while her teammates scored three times in the fourth and seven times in the fifth. A two-run blast by Bri Weimer over the right center field fence gave Venice the runs they needed to trigger the mercy rule.
“Hartman is a great pitcher, but that was a rough spot to come in,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “If she had warmed up and started that game, they wouldn’t have put those four runs on the board. Not having Karsyn at the start definitely had an impact, but that’s our kids though. We’re never going to lay down.”
Mellor and Hartman had three hits apiece for the Indians. Weimer drove in four runs, while O’Brien, Hartman and Kayleigh Roper had three RBIs each.
Rajnish went 2-for-2 in her first start for Charlotte, but the Tarpons were only able to muster one hit over the final three innings.
“If you start giving a good team extra outs, that’s what’s going to happen,” Higgins said. “But we’ve got a good group of kids. We’re young and we’re learning, we’ve just got to clean it up before we go into this last two weeks of the season.”
Venice, now 17-3 on the season, will take on Braden River next Tuesday at home. The Tarpons fell to 11-7 and will host North Fort Myers on Tuesday night.
