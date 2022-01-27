NORTH PORT — After falling behind early, Venice turned on the jets and blew away North Port in the second quarter en route to a 53-42 victory in a girls basketball matchup Thursday night.
The Bobcats started out pounding the ball inside to center Jessica Stewart and opened up a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. But things turned around completely in the second period as the Indians went on a 15-0 run and outscored North Port 20-4 to take a 31-20 halftime lead.
“I came out in the wrong defense,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “I was just trying to pack it in and slow it down to get the feel for the game, and I did that and we got killed.
“We knew our advantage was the pace of the game. If we can get out and run and pressure them, that’s our game. That second quarter was one of the best quarters I’ve seen in a long time.”
North Port coach Curtis Tillman said a change in defense by the Bobcats led to the second period onslaught.
“I changed up the defense. which was a mistake on my part,” Tillman said. “I went to a man, should have kept it in a zone. When you play well in the first and have a 20-4 second quarter it’s hard to come back from that.”
Freshman point guard Addison Ivery led the Indians with 24 points, sinking a season high six three pointers, including three in the third quarter to dash any hopes of a Bobcat comeback, as North Port never got closer than six points in the second half.
“That little freshman number 1 (Avery), she just hit some big shots,” Tillman said.
Stewart had 7 points in the first quarter and wound up with 15 to lead the Bobcats, but the Indians made 10 three pointers while North Port didn’t sink any.
“That was the difference in the game,” Tillman said. “We tried to establish inside with Stewart. It was working, but then their coach made an adjustment and things got out of hand after that.”
Tessa O’Leary also reached double figures with 13 points for Venice, along with 5 steals. Jayda Lanham had 10 rebounds and Makenna Wright had 6 steals, but it was the all-around play of Ivery that impressed Martin the most.
“That was probably Addie’s best game I’ve ever seen,” Martin said. “That performance tonight was top notch. To be a freshman and handle coming in here and playing like that, she’s my rock.”
Venice improved to 11-6 and will travel to Sarasota for its regular season finale Friday before hosting a first round district tournament game against Lehigh next Tuesday.
North Port, now 11-12, is also set to close its season out against Sarasota on Saturday. But Tillman said that game may be cancelled since the two teams are scheduled to meet at North Port in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday.
