Once it was certain there was going to be a high school volleyball season this year, Venice High coach Brian Wheatley and his team pretty much knew it was inevitable they’d face Fort Myers at some point.
The Indians (17-12) and Green Wave met in last year’s regional final, which Venice won in a dramatic five-set finish at the TeePee. This year, the Indians will travel down to Fort Myers in the regional semifinals for another highly charged matchup.
“Last year was a great game so I’m super excited to play them again,” junior libero Ireland Ferguson said. “It was very, very intense. There was so much tension in that game. But Sadie (Kluner) was not going to let us lose no matter what.
“I think a lot of us girls have taken that mentality on this year that we’re not gonna let us lose. We’re really looking for a championship this year.”
Not much is different about this year’s Fort Myers group, which went 17-2 and head into the playoffs as the No. 19 team in the state according to MaxPreps.
The Green Wave are led by seven seniors — several of whom are committed to play college volleyball — including record-setting outside hitter Paris Thompson, who is committed to play for Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-1 Thompson has lived up to her reputation again this season with 355 kills. She’s flanked by 6-foot-3 middle blocker Emily Stewart (170 kills) and 5-foot-11 outside hitter Isabella Perry (139 kills).
While the Indians are coming in as the lower ranked team with a worse record, they remain the defending regional champs. Despite losing Sadie Kluner and Gabbie Atwell — two key outside hitters from the 2019 team — Venice has taken a step forward this year.
Middle hitters Kiki Montgomery and Paden Keller have developed into a dangerous pair on offense while the defense has been led by Ferguson and seniors Zoe Ring and Trinity Angelo.
“The team has grown a ton since last year,” Wheatley said. “We’re a totally different team than we were last year. This year we play a lot of defense. We’re great servers. We’re great passers. And we don’t just rely on one kid.
“We have a very potent attack from all over the floor.”
Venice has heated up as the season’s gone on — winning six of its last seven — and the Indians have yet to lose a single set through two postseason matches.
But all the stats and records of the regular season will go out the window when the opening whistle blows tonight in Fort Myers with each team’s season on the line.
“They’ve played together for a really long time and they’re very skilled,” Wheatley said of Fort Myers. “But you know, all that stuff is on paper. And thank goodness we don’t play the game on paper, because on paper they would beat us. They’re gonna have to beat us on the floor.
“A lot of people say, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ but really it’s just the opposite. It’s believing something before it happens. This team has a great connection right now. We’re playing our best volleyball of the year and we’re gonna be a fierce volleyball team to face.”
Players to watch: Kiki Montgomery (VHS), Paden Keller (VHS), Ireland Ferguson (VHS). Paris Thompson (FM), Emily Stewart (FM), Isabella Perry (FM).
Last meeting: Venice 3-2 on Nov. 5, 2019 in regional final.
Prediction: Venice 3-2.
