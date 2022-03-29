BRADENTON – Heading into this week’s IMG National Classic tournament, the Venice baseball team had lost seven of its last eight games.
Tuesday’s opener against Life Prep Academy — a Wichita, Kansas-based team loaded with talent from the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean — proved to be what the Indians needed as they head into the second half of the season.
Venice exploded for eight runs in a two-inning span and went on to defeat the Fire, 10-1.
Life Prep appeared poised to take control of the game early as the Fire pounced on Venice starter Nate Winterhalter for three hits in the top of the first. Winterhalter quickly regained control by picking off a runner at second and recording a strikeout to end the threat.
After Winterhalter made quick work of the Fire in the second, Venice got on the board when Cole Schumaker scored on a Life Prep throwing error. Desavion Cassaway scored on a wild pitch in the third, giving Winterhalter a 2-0 lead he would protect before exiting the game in the fourth.
“He didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept battling,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He’s usually really good with his off-speed stuff, but he struggled with that a bit today. But he kept us in the game.”
Venice seized control of the game when Hunter Possehl sent a shot to the gap in right center for a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth. John Whitney sent two more runs across the plate with a shot to deep center that rolled all the way to the wall for a triple.
“That was a big senior hit for us,” Faulkner said. “We got the big hits when we needed them.”
The Venice fireworks show really got underway in the fifth with the first five Indian hitters reaching base. Life Prep errors and a hit batsman led to two Venice runs, then Cassaway’s double to right for his third hit of the game plated two more runs.
“He came up big for us,” Faulkner said of Cassaway, a senior center fielder. “He made some adjustments at the plate and it really worked out.”
Sam Hoppe pushed another run across before Life Prep finally ended the inning with the potential game-ending Indian run on third.
“We just did a lot of good things today,” Faulkner said.
Venice has won consecutive games for the first time since early March. They’ll look to keep that momentum going when they face Centerville (Ohio) in another IMG National tournament game on today at 4 p.m. in Bradenton.
“We’ve got a little streak going here,” Faulkner said. “We want to keep winning and really getting better every game. Our goal is to be good at the end, and games like this show us we’re moving in the direction we want to be moving in.”
