Going into this past week, MaxPreps circled Friday’s meeting between Tampa Jesuit and Venice as the game to watch.
The web site proved correct. The game was as advertised, as was its encore the following day. When the dust settled, the nation’s No. 1 team and Class 7A’s two-time defending champions (Venice has since moved to 6A) had split the two-game series by identical 3-2 scores.
“What I do like is every night we’re seeing a really good pitcher and that’s going to help us in the long run,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said on Friday night after his team defeated Central Florida commitment Dominic Castellano.
Venice (4-4) had entered the game on a three-game losing streak, something the team had not endured since 2011. The slump began with a 3-0 shutout against Braden River’s up-and-coming junior Logan Waldschmidt. A 2-1 loss against Sarasota came courtesy the arm of Florida State commit Connor Whittaker and the 2-0 blanking by Sarasota Riverview was the doing of Miami commit Karson Ligon.
Friday, it was Venice senior righty Aiden Beechy who stood out. Showing a good mix of offspeed pitches, he kept the loaded Jesuit lineup on its heels for four innings while allowing the defense to back him up.
“Beechy pitching tonight was outstanding, throwing his offspeed stuff, especially his changeup,” Faulkner said at the time.
When Beechy ran into trouble in the fifth, Faulkner called on lefty Huston Wynne and the jarring change of delivery angle quickly sent the Tigers’ bats into hibernation once more.
“Wynne came in and had his offspeed going,” Faulkner said. “So I have a lot of confidence in those guys and the real strong defensive play by us.”
Castellano had a big fastball Venice had trouble catching up to, so it turned to small ball. Bunts and baserunning factored heavily into all three Venice runs, as did multiple fielding and throwing errors by the Tigers.
Venice did all the little things well, including Stephen Deans behind the plate. His framing and digs allowed Beechy and Wynne to let it all hang out while he used his own arm to pick off a pair of Tigers who strayed too far off base.
Deans said the win was a direct result of good practices and excellent attitudes regarding the recent slump.
“We just all came together as one unit,” Deans said. “We stopped focusing on ourselves and just did everything we could as a team. Our entire attitude coming out in practice last week … everything was just different. We were more focused and in tune to playing the game right.”
Saturday, Venice got North Carolina commit Alden Segui out of the game in the third inning, but lost 3-2 when Jesuit pushed across the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Still, it was an impressive showing and served notice to the rest of the state that while Venice was down recently, they definitely are not out.
Around the horn
Lemon Bay improved to 7-0 this week while continuing to steal bases with wild abandon. The Mantas ripped off 31 bases during their three wins against Oasis, Booker and Bayshore. Not coincidentally, they outscored their foes 34-8 in the process.
In all, 12 different Mantas have swiped a base, led by Joel Vasquez, who leads the team with 17. He has swiped at least one base in every game this season and has tallied two or more in six games.
Charlie Dillmore has 11 stolen bases, including five against Bayshore this past Monday. Lemon Bay has twice stolen 13 or more bases in a game this season and has 66 in all. …
Charlotte picked up three wins this week, improving to 5-2. There were two common threads – the Tarpons put together big innings of at least four runs in each game and John Busha wrecked the opposition.
Charlotte had a seven-run third in its 16-5 win at DeSoto County and a four-run first in a 9-4 win two days later while hosting DeSoto County. Friday in an 11-1 win against IMG Academy Blue, the Tarpons put together a four-run fourth inning.
Busha homered in the first game against the Bulldogs, then went 3 for 3 with five runs batted in during the encore. Friday, Busha was 1 for 1 with three runs batted in, thanks to two sacrifice flies. …
Port Charlotte slipped to 1-6, losing to Cypress Lake 9-8 and Cardinal Mooney 8-3. There is a silver lining, however, as Landon Carter appears to be on his way to being the area’s top freshman talent.
Carter went 4 for 4 with a home run against Cypress Lake and has a .350 batting average on the season. He also has a double and even in games where he goes hitless he makes an impact, such as the 8-0 loss to Mariner where he still managed to reach base in all three plate appearances via a fielder’s choice, a walk and a beaning. …
North Port (2-5) snapped its five-game losing streak to begin the season with a a pair of wins this week.
Wednesday, Brandon Long went the distance in a 5-0 shutout of Lehigh Acres, allowing one hit while fanning 13. He threw 63 strikes against just 22 balls. Mike Murray doubled and tripled, falling a home run short of a cycle. Friday, reliever Ben Brown fanned six of the eight batters he faced as North Port edged Manatee, 3-2. Long had a big night at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in. …
DeSoto County is still seeking its first win after dropping its two-game, home-and-home with Charlotte and getting blanked 10-0 by Avon Park.
CJ Nelson has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs, gathering a hit in five of eight games, with a double and a triple.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
