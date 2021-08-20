MIAMI — The Venice High football team traveled to play Miami Northwestern — one of the premier programs in the state — and put up over 50 points while leading from start to finish in Friday night’s Kickoff Classic preseason contest.
Still, Indians coach John Peacock wasn’t wholly satisfied with the performance.
“Obviously we didn’t play great or perfect, but you also have to put into the equation who we’re playing, where we’re playing and everything involved,” Peacock said. “We got down here and were put in a hot box. It was like 110 degrees in the locker room because, surprisingly, the A/C went out. Then you’re playing a great team with home officials.
“I thought we played well. I thought the defense played hard. I’m pleased. Do we have to get better? Yes. We have to get better. But overall, I thought we did a great job.”
The Indians scored on several big plays, forced three turnovers on defense and got 236 yards and three touchdowns from running back Da’Marion Escort to pull away.
However, several costly penalties, missed defensive assignments and a couple of sloppy plays caused frustration from Venice’s sideline and left some issues to address in practice.
Anytime a team hangs 50-plus on Miami Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium, however, it’s hard to be too upset.
Key Plays: Jayshon Platt returned Miami Northwestern’s first punt of the game 72 yards for a touchdown, taking the lead for good on the opening score.
Da’Marion Escort had three runs for over 50 yards — including 74-yard and 77-yard touchdowns — to give Venice several bursts of offense.
The defensive front seven for Venice was relentless. Trenton Kintigh led the way with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while Damon Wilson added a sack and Desavion Cassaway batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage to go along with a pair of tackles for loss.
Key stats: The Indians dominated the ground game thanks to Escort. The senior running back led the way with 236 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Meanwhile, Miami Northwestern’s entire team ran for 58 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries.
Venice also won the turnover battle, which set them up with a short field inside the 10-yard-line twice. The Indians forced two fumbles — one recovered and ran in 20 yards for a score by George Philip — and got an interception from Elliot Washington.
The Bulls, on the other hand, intercepted Venice quarterback Ryan Browne once, but the senior still completed 9-of-18 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown along with nine carries for 54 yards and two scores.
What it means: The Indians passed their first test convincingly, and even though there are problems to address, the immediate future looks bright in Venice. However, it won’t get easier anytime soon — a home matchup with 4A state champion Cardinal Gibbons awaits next week.
Quote: “It kinda felt like we couldn’t get over the hump to put them away until the very end, but they’re a good football team. They kept hanging around, but we kept answering the bell too, so I was happy with that. There were a lot of times they could have closed the gap or tied it, but we answered.
“We’re gonna get better from this for sure from watching this film.” — Peacock
