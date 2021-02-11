VENICE — The Venice High softball team looked ready for the season as it steamrolled by Port Charlotte,18-2, in the final preseason contest for both teams Thursday night.
Seniors Tatum McGrath and Liv Seibert went 3-for-3 and Kayleigh Roper blasted a two-run homer for the Indians, who pounded out 13 hits and also took advantage of five Pirate errors.
“We’ve still got some things to work on and we’re talking about don’t look too far ahead,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We’ve got kids who have been on varsity for a long time. We’ve got 10 seniors and they need to get out there and just do it for themselves. You can see their comfort level on the field.”
The Indians scored four times in the bottom of the first off Pirate starter Gia Greaves, capitalizing on three walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch, an error and two singles. Breanna Beck replaced Greaves in the second inning and gave up the home run to Roper over the left field fence to make it 6-0.
Karsyn Rutherford pitched two scoreless frames for Venice before Micaela Hartman came on to pitch the third. Port Charlotte got two runs as Sara Tirb lined an RBI double to left and Emma Jurisko followed with a run-scoring single to make it 6-2.
But the Indians scored 12 times in the bottom of the inning to put an early end to the game, sending 15 batters to the plate. Seibert and Becka Mellor started it off with base hits, then pulled off a successful double steal as Seibert came home with the first run of the inning. The next run scored on a throwing error, then Bri O’Connell delivered an RBI single and Taylor Halbeck drove in another with a double. Ten batters later, when McGrath lined a two-run double to right for her second hit of the inning, the Indians had enough runs to invoke the 15-run mercy rule and end the game.
“These are the most jelled-up kids that love each other and care about each other,” Constantino said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be fortunate enough to be around a group of kids like this again.
“Karsyn Rutherford on the mound, she might be little but she’s a monster out there. Taylor Halbeck might be the littlest catcher you’ll see all year long, but if you watch that game, she had complete control of that game. And if our hitters do their job, it should be a fun year for us.”
The Indians played without starting infielder Jordan O’Brien. who was out with an injury.
“We played well tonight even short one of our superstars as we’ll call her,” Constantino said. “We’ll get her back hopefully next week.
“I don’t know where she’s going in the lineup because it looked pretty good tonight but we’re going to find somewhere for her.”
