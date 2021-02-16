FORT MYERS — It’s not often that Venice girls soccer stars like Rachel Dalton get to sit the bench in a regional playoff game, but it couldn’t have been any better for the senior midfielder.
Dalton and most other Indians starters turned from goal-scorers to cheerleaders over the final 20 minutes as the Indians brought in their bench players on the way to an 8-1 win in the regional quarterfinals at Riverdale High School.
Venice will next play at North Port in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s so fun because I love to see girls get on the field who don’t really get out on the field a lot,” said Dalton, who scored three goals before resting. “Honestly, the game didn’t change when they went on the field, and I’m so proud of them for that. They went out there so confidently, and it showed.
“When (the starters) are all together on the sidelines we’re always rooting for them and cheering for them the whole time.”
Venice (12-4-1) played all but two of its players, rotating in bench players to nearly every spot on the field by the end of the game.
But even though the Indians cruised to an easy finish, the start wasn’t as smooth.
Venice took a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute on an own-goal by Riverdale off a cross from Maddy Krause, but the Raiders (8-9-1) responded five minutes later — as Kaitlyn Ramos lofted a ball well over Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell and into the back of the net.
The score remained tied at 1-1 until Venice finally came to life after the first water break.
Dalton scored the first of her three goals with a poke into the bottom left corner of the net in the 28th minute. One minute later, Tatum Schilling split a pair of defenders directly in front of the Riverdale net, and shot the ball just out of reach for a 3-1 lead.
“We haven’t played since last Monday, so I think it just took us a little while to get in our groove in the game,” said Dalton. “I know we shouldn’t make excuses like that, but I mean, I’m happy that it happened at the first water break instead of halftime.”
The Indians didn’t let up after taking a 3-1 lead into halftime.
Dalton added two more goals — off a deflection from a shot by Kiki Slattery and an assist from Slattery — Jewel Medina scored on a point-blank shot, Catherine Dalton scored off a throw-in, and finally, with three minutes to play, Eileen Solomon rifled in a shot about 40 yards out on a free kick that ricocheted off the top left corner of the goal and in.
The easy games are over, however, for the Indians.
Awaiting them in the regional semifinals will be North Port — which beat them, 2-1, in the district final on Feb. 8.
“We want a rematch,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of facing the Bobcats next. “We want to get back at them. Our girls are at the top of our game, and we’ll see what happens.
“They took (the district championship loss to North Port) pretty hard. They know what they’re playing for on Friday night.”
