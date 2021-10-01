BRADENTON — The Venice High football team kicked the ball off to Lakewood Ranch to open Friday night’s game at 7 p.m.
By 7:30, the Indians were leading, 21-0, and were well on their way to a dominating 61-7 win over the Mustangs on Friday night at Lakewood Ranch High School.
“We played well in some areas, but the turnovers stick with you,” said Venice coach John Peacock, whose team threw two interceptions and fumbled a hand-off. “So, we have to fix that, but obviously, the defense was dominant tonight. I thought (the Mustangs) had a tough time blocking us and couldn’t really do much on the ground.
“Offensively, I thought our guys played well. DJ Escort ran the ball hard again. The offensive line is doing a phenomenal job in all areas. We had some players make some plays in the passing game as well. There were a lot of good things, but we have to take care of the turnovers.”
Venice set the tone early, as Ryan Browne threw the first of five first-half touchdowns to a wide-open Keyon Sears for a 52-yard score on second and 15 of the game’s first drive.
From there, the Indians continued to string together scoring drives — as Browne hit Escort for a 42-yard touchdown on a shovel pass, Browne found Omari Hayes for a 20-yard score, Browne dumped it off to Alvin Johnson III for a 42-yard touchdown, Escort ran free for touchdowns of 80 and 36 yards, and finally, Browne hit Austin Bray for an 8-yard score with 23 second remaining before halftime.
In the meantime, Lakewood Ranch scrounged up negative 6 rushing yards — including two sacks by Trenton Kintigh and one by Damon Wilson II — and allowed Mustangs quarterback Cameron Madison to complete 10-of-18 passes for 68 yards and an interception.
Defensively, Lakewood Ranch forced three turnovers — two interceptions by Browne and a fumble on a hand-off from Browne to Johnson — and scored its only touchdown of the game on an 85-yard pick-six by Landon Pozzie.
Though Venice scored two more touchdowns in the second half — on a 46-yard run by Johnson and a pick-six by John Anthony — the game was long over by that point.
“Our philosophy is we’re gonna play ball in the first half,” Peacock said. “In the first and second quarter, we play ball. We don’t worry about the score.”
Key stats: Escort could hardly be stopped by Lakewood Ranch defenders if they wanted to, which it looked like they often did not.
The senior ran eight times for 179 yards and two touchdowns while also turning a shovel pass into a 42-yard touchdown reception — good for 221 total yards and three total scores.
Browne had an even better statistical night on offense.
The senior quarterback completed 11-of-20 passes for 201 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing three times for 24 yards.
Lakewood Ranch, however, could not get its offense going.
Running back Kevin Everhart — the team’s leader in total offense — ran eight times for 8 yards in the first half against the first string defense.
Key plays: Browne hitting Sears for a 52-yard touchdown on 3rd and 15 on the team’s first drive was all Venice needed to take control of the game — showing the Mustangs they could score from nearly any spot or situation.
What it means: The Indians are still ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by the FHSAA and were expected to roll through Lakewood Ranch. They did that with ease, but the Indians have now turned the ball over multiple times in three straight games after none through the first two.
Quote: “Alvin is a very, very special football player. He’s very talented and he could be someone who could be one of the best that’s ever come through this area if he decides to.” — Peacock on Johnson, who carried the ball 10 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for a 42-yard score in his first extended look as an Indian.
