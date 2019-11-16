A little over a month ago, Steffan Johnson had yet to take a single snap on offense for the Venice football team.
On Friday night, he powered the Indians to a 62-35 win over the Rams behind 380 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns at Palm Beach Lakes High School.
The transition from cornerback to quarterback has been a quick one for the 6-foot, 160-pound junior, but on Friday night, he looked as though he’d been leading the offense all season long.
“At first, it was hard for me because I didn’t know where the blockers were,” Johnson said on his adjustment to quarterback. “I was just running. But we practice every day inside run and I get to see where my pullers are going. So I just run it tight and then go outside.
“It’s not me doing it, it’s the offensive line doing it. I’m just finishing it off. I love them boys. It makes me feel good that coach Peacock has so much faith in me.”
Like last week’s Round 1 win over Lehigh, the Indians got out to an immediate lead from the running of Johnson and running back Shevie Pearce — going up 20-0 just 6:40 into the game.
Though the Rams hung around all game, trailing 35-21 at halftime, Venice’s rushing attack was too much to overcome.
Along with a team total of 497 rushing yards, the defense also made an impact as they forced four turnovers — two interceptions by Charles Brantley, one by Martin Ramos and a fumble recovery by Desavion Cassaway.
The Indians run game was so effective, they hardly needed to pass. Receivers Malachi Wideman and Weston Wolff, who were focal points of the offense earlier this season, combined to catch four passes for 94 yards and a score.
The win sets up a rematch with Manatee, this time with a regional championship on the line, as the Indians will travel up the road to play the Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Key plays: Johnson gave Venice a lead on the team’s second offensive play, finding space on the left sideline and running in a 69-yard score.
A bad punt by the Rams gave the Indians the ball at the 17-yard line on their next drive and Pearce cashed in a 17-yard score on play later to go up 12-0.
The third drive for Venice proved to be just as easy, with Pearce running in a 35-yard score on the first play once again.
However, Palm Beach Lakes stayed in the game as Robbie Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Venice then turned the ball over on downs and the Rams took advantage with a 29-yard strike from Tre’von Taylor to Antorney Williams.
A leaping 28-yard fourth down catch by Weston Wolff kept Venice’s next drive alive and Johnson ran in a two-yard score to keep Venice in front, 26-14.
Ramos came up with a 46-yard interception on the Rams’ next drive, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Luke Wheatley.
Though Palm Beach Lakes running back Antonio Outler answered with a two-yard score, Johnson reeled off another big run before halftime — this one for 70 yards — as Venice stayed out in front.
The Indians opened the second half by getting Wideman his first catch of the game, which he took for 50 yards and a score.
Palm Beach Lakes answered once again, this time on a 37-yard score from Taylor to Markell Lee to make it 41-28, but that’s as close as the Rams would get for the rest of the night.
Johnson ensured there would be no comeback as he ran for two more scores — of 66 and 38 yards — and Pearce also added a 5-yard score to put the game away and advance to the regional finals.
Key stats: Johnson ran for 380 yards and 5 TDs on 30 carries, leading a Venice rushing attack that ran for 497 yards.
Along with his rushing, Johnson was effective through the air, too. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 96 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
Pearce was also tough to stop on the ground as he had 110 yards and 3 TDs on 17 carries.
The Rams, however, couldn’t get their top running back Antonio Outler going. The running back who came into Friday night with 1,693 rushing yards, was held to 102 yards on 14 carries and fumbled once.
It was tough going for the passing game, too. Taylor completed just 11-of-25 passes for 240 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs.
What it means: Venice has looked like an entirely different team in the playoffs, scoring 49 points against Lehigh and 62 points against Palm Beach Lakes as Johnson and Pearce have given the offense new life.
The Indians will see just how much difference those changes have made as they look to avenge their 30-13 loss to Manatee next week in the regional championship.
Quote: “I hope (we’re a different team),” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I think Thomas Shrader just brings a different attitude on defense. The thing is, the two games we lost that we had no business losing, we had four turnovers. You look at tonight and last week, that’s the difference and that’s the only difference. If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re gonna be alright.”
