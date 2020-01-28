All season long, the Venice High girls soccer team has faced some of the best competition the area and state have to offer. The regular season finale Tuesday night against North Fort Myers at Powell-Davis Stadium was no different.
On Senior Night, the Red Knights stunned the home crowd with a pair of first-half goals. But that’s the last that was heard from the Knights offense before Venice (9-3-2) mounted a comeback in the second half to forge a 2-2 tie.
North Fort Myers, a highly regarded team from district 5A-11 (11-3-2), came into the contest on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Considering Venice had ended Lakewood Ranch’s 10-game unbeaten streak and Newsome’s seven-game winning streak just last week, it’s not likely Venice gives hot team’s much mind.
The Indians, as a matter of fact, had their eight-game winning streak stopped, but are still riding a nine-game unbeaten mark in 2020.
But North Fort Myers got their attention quickly. Knights speedster Michelle Horan parlayed two through passes into goals in the 14th and 17th minutes. Before the Horan net benders, it looked like Venice was destined to score first.
Mason Schilling, one of the three seniors honored, along with Jamie Gerhart-Searles and Kat Jordan, made a pair of centering passes in the opening moments of the game that nearly led to goals. Rachel Dalton also rifled a shot from long range that Knights goalkeeper Kayla Flagg had to tip over the crossbar.
Venice, ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 8 in the country, had several chances in the first half, but Flagg was up to the task on each occasion.
Then in the 58th minute, Schilling had control of the ball as she raced toward the Red Knights goal. All the while, loud shouts of, “Mason, Mason,” came from Kiki Slattery, who was trailing the play.
With Flagg coming up to meet the challenge from Schilling, the ball quickly went toward the sound of Slattery’s voice. Slattery did the rest, drilling the ball into the open side of the net.
“Kiki had a way better angle, a way better shot,” said Schilling. “Kiki was wide open and in a perfect spot. I had to get the ball to her.”
Schilling would have something to say on the second goal as well — the final say. In the 70th minute, Schilling took a feed from from Jordan to score the game-tying goal.
“I think we were a little down after the first half,” Schilling said. “But I think we responded really well. I think, in the end, we wanted it more than they did.”
Added Slattery: “I think we were a little surprised to be down after the first half. But our team has an ability to come back and we all wanted it so bad. We know we can work well together and eventually work it out.”
Late in the game, Schilling and Gerhart-Searles went down with injuries. Schilling looked to have been able to shake it off while Gerhart-Searles had an ice pack on her hamstring and will be evaluated at a later time.
Venice will open its quest for a district title on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium with the winner of Charlotte vs. Sarasota in the district semifinals. Venice has earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
