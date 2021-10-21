VENICE — As a 23-year-old head coach, Brian Wheatley couldn’t have known what he was starting when his Venice High volleyball team upset Port Charlotte to win the district championship in 1994.
In the time since, the Lady Indians have been almost unbeatable in their district (falling in 1995 and 2001), as they've gone on to win several regional and state titles.
Though Gulf Coast (18-10) opened a one-set lead on Venice in the district championship on Thursday night at the TeePee, a quick history lesson would have foreshadowed what was to come — as the Indians rallied to win three straight sets, winning 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, for their 20th straight district title.
“When I got here in ’94, all I wanted to do was run a program the Venice community could be proud of, and I’m so proud of this group tonight for their fight,” Wheatley said.
“It’s amazing what’s happened for two straight decades. The group that started all of this is almost 40 years old.”
Venice started off trailing, 11-3, as Sharks outside hitter Lily Lucas rained down four quick kills to jumpstart Gulf Coast.
Though the Indians soon woke up — tying the game at 15-15, then leading, 19-18 — Lucas closed out the first set with three more kills to take a one-set lead.
“I was kinda nervous how the other sets would play out, but once we took the lead I was sure we would win,” said Paden Keller, who finished with a team-high 24 kills. “We have the heart and the drive. Once we dug out of that 11-3 hole I felt better and started to get excited.
“We weren’t playing loud or intense. So we started playing with energy, and I think that helped.”
Venice didn’t waste any time in the second set as Keller opened with two quick kills and a block to take an early lead.
However, it wouldn’t be easy for Venice as Gulf Coast hitters Aisha Keric and Bali Coles combined for seven kills to cut it to within one at 22-21, but kills by Keller, Charley Goberville (seven kills) and Leah Bartlett (13 kills) was enough to knot the match at 1-1.
The Indians didn’t slow down in the third set.
Venice lead, 6-4, before going on a 12-4 run behind kills from Goberville, Bartlett and Jayda Lanham along with three straight aces from Carli Waggoner as it pulled away to take a 2-1 lead.
Finally, in another back-and-forth set, Venice led just 20-19 before Keller, Bartlett and Goberville put away the Sharks with high intensity at the net — locking in another district title and home court advantage in the opening rounds of regional playoffs.
Venice will host a to-be-determined opponent in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough matches (over the years),” Wheatley said. “It’s why kids want to come to play at Venice. They want to play for championships.
“It’s just a tribute to all of our players, and my coaching staff, which is so awesome. Everyone in this program puts everything into it, and they teach the next generation, ‘This is how we jog to the weight room. This is what we do when we enter the gym.’ It’s a matter of taking care of the small details, and that’s how big things happen.”
