SARASOTA — For a few, brief minutes on Friday night, Sarasota looked as if it might compete with Venice.
The Sailors forced the Indians’ first turnover of the season as Keyon Sears fumbled on the first offensive play, and Sarasota opened a 7-0 lead moments later.
Then, reality hit.
Venice (3-0, 1-0) went on to force four interceptions and score 49 unanswered points as it played backups for the entire second half of a 49-13 win at Sarasota High.
“We came out and did what we were supposed to do,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It took a little longer than expected, but at the end of the first half it was 49-7, so I think we did our job.”
The Indians weren’t without mistakes of their own, but overcame each one with ease.
Venice quarterback Ryan Browne knotted the game at 7-7 on an 8-yard keeper, but threw an interception on the next drive. It wouldn’t matter, however, as the Venice defense forced a three-and-out and Sarasota’s punt settled at the team’s own 30-yard line.
Within minutes the game was essentially out of reach for the Sailors as a touchdown run by Da’Marion Escort and a pick-six by Logan Ballard put the Indians up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Unable to run the ball effectively, Sarasota was forced to turn to its hottest player — quarterback Lance Trippel, who entered Friday with over 700 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns to one interception.
Trippel’s very next throw after Ballard’s pick-six found the hands of Desavion Cassaway — his first of two interceptions — and the Indians continued to pile on until halftime.
Key stats: Venice won the battle at the line of scrimmage with ease.
The Indians allowed just 33 rushing yards on 17 carries. Meanwhile, the Venice offense had little issue picking up first downs with its feet.
The Indians rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.
Key plays: Ballard’s pick-six swung the momentum in a big way.
The score put Venice up, 21-7, and sparked the defense as the Indians would go on to record three more interceptions.
Browne hit Omari Hayes on a quick comeback route near the left sideline and Hayes ran 76 yards for a score after a Sailors defensive back misjudged the route. Hayes’ touchdown gave Venice a 35-7 lead.
Venice scored twice more — on a 17-yard pass from Browne to Jayshon Platt and a 26-yard pick-six by Cassaway — allowing Venice to pull its starters for the second half.
What it means: The Indians and Sailors are who most people thought they were. After a 71-0 win against Sarasota last year, Venice was nearly as dominant again on Friday night.
Venice stayed undefeated and opened district play 1-0.
Quote: “We have an awful lot of seniors who have been in some games and have some experience. I don’t think we’ll ever be in a situation where we duck our head and put our tail between our legs.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but I think we’re always gonna come out and fight.” — Peacock on responding to the opening fumble and deficit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.