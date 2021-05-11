VENICE — The Venice High softball team has won games with its offense on many nights this season, but needed more than hot-hitting against Sarasota in the regional semifinals.
The Lady Indians have averaged 9.5 runs per game as the team has hit a collective .390 with 31 home runs, but recorded just a handful of hits against Sarasota pitcher Ryleigh Bennett.
Venice junior pitchers Micaela Hartman and Karsyn Rutherford, however, were even tougher on the Sailors — allowing two first-inning runs, but none after in a 3-2 win at Venice High School.
With the win, Venice (24-4) will host Mitchell (20-6) in the regional final on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Listen, (Bennett) is hard to hit off of,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “She throws a dirty drop-ball, and it’s hard to sit back on it. It is what it is.
“We did a good job at times, but we didn’t get enough on the ball. We did what we had to do and got out of here.”
It was an inauspicious start for a typically sure-handed Venice team.
Hartman and the Indians allowed a leadoff double to Abbey Johns, a bunt single to Addisyn Schwied — failing to get Johns out at third — and committed a two-run error on a hard-hit grounder to second base as the Sailors staked an early 2-0 lead.
“We were uncharacteristically sloppy tonight,” Constantino said. “They should have gotten one in the first inning. We went to third base on that bunt. They called that play before she even put it down. That wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t an error. We just didn’t field it clean.
“But in these kind of games, you have to simply take what they give you. We don’t need the ESPN plays. We won’t be able to do that the next game and get out of here. We have to play clean on defense.”
Even though the Indians found themselves in an early hole, it didn’t take long to erase the deficit.
Tatum McGrath was hit by a pitch, Kayleigh Roper knocked in McGrath on a double off the right-field wall, Hartman reached on a fielding error by Bennett and Bri Weimer reached on an error by the right fielder — who bobbled the ball several times while running before dropping it — to tie the score at 2-2.
Venice put together another rally in the third as Jordan O’Brien led the inning off with a walk, Becka Mellor laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Roper smoked an RBI single down the third-base line for what would be the final run of the game.
After Hartman got through the second inning — despite allowing back-to-back singles to open it — the Indians turned to Rutherford for the remainder of the game.
“I normally work well under stress, but with our defense and our bats behind me, I almost take no credit for tonight,” Rutherford said. “The plays we made in the field backed me up and gave me so much confidence when I was pitching.
“Sarasota has always been a rival and we had some trash-talking going on, so that made it easier, but it was a big win for us.”
Though the original plan was to open with Hartman, pitch Rutherford for two innings and return to Hartman, the junior left-hander was pitching too well to be removed.
Rutherford was nearly unhittable over five innings as she allowed just three runners to reach base — on an error and two singles — as she closed out the win.
“We want to play clean defense and score when we can,” Constantino said. “We’re not scoring 10 runs anymore. These are not 10-run games the rest of the way.
“This is high-pressure. This is what we’re gonna get. I was hoping we’d get to this point, but you never know.”
