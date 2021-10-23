VENICE — The past month had been a breeze for the Venice High football team.
It hardly took two full quarters for the Indians to put most teams away as they forced a running clock in each game.
Hosting Cardinal Gibbons (6-2, No. 19 in FL) on Saturday, however, was nowhere near as easy for the Indians (7-1, No. 2 in FL) as countless penalties and missed opportunities turned an early deficit into a 28-22 loss at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“It was probably a record amount of penalties for Venice,” Indians coach John Peacock said. “We have to be more disciplined. They’re a good football team, but having that amount of penalties is just going to kill you offensively.
“We have to figure out a way to be more disciplined and not shoot ourselves in the foot.” Though false starts, holding calls and personal fouls plagued Venice at every turn, the Indians found ways to stay in the game.
Venice’s dysfunction was present from the first offensive play, though, as a throw from receiver Omari Hayes just missed a wide-open Keyon Sears for a score on a trick play.
One series later, Indians quarterback Ryan Browne was intercepted by Tre’mone Drisdom — setting up a 23-yard run by Kamari Moulton shortly after to take a 7-0 lead.
The Indians followed up with a punt, a missed field goal and then a costly turnover on downs after Damon Wilson II recovered a fumble on a bad snap at the Chiefs 22-yard line.
Despite the offensive struggles, the Indians defense held the Chiefs in check long enough to eventually tie the game — scoring on a screen pass from Browne that Hayes took 44 yards through the middle of the defense for a touchdown with 4:14 left in the first half.
That would be as close as the Indians would get to Gibbons for the rest of the game, though.
Chiefs quarterback Dylan Rizk led a 59-yard scoring drive, capped with an 11-yard run by Willie Reed to retake the lead, 14-7, with less than a minute to play before halftime.
The Indians offense finally found some life in the second half, but still couldn’t grab a lead.
Browne capped a 74-yard drive to open the second half with a 5-yard rushing touchdown that began a frantic back-and-forth, however the Indians failed to pick up the two-point conversion.
The Chiefs answered to open the fourth quarter as Rizk hit Elisha Edwards on a high arcing pass for a 45-yard score. Then, Venice responded right back as Browne hit Jayshon Platt, who bowled over a couple of Chiefs at the goal line for a 20-yard score.
Finally, though, the Chiefs went up two scores as Rizk threw to Davon Kiser, who broke free from Indians defenders and raced 75-yards for the score and a 28-19 lead.
Though Venice would add on three more points via a 34-yard field goal by Kirill Kotov with 4:43 to play, it wouldn’t be enough as the comeback effort fell short.
“We showed some kinks here when we had a little pressure applied and we’re doing some things that are a little uncharacteristic,” Peacock said. “But we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better.”
Key plays: A penalty on Cardinal Gibbons set up Venice at the one-yard line for a two-point conversion. However, the attempt came up short and ended up proving costly as a late 28-19 Chiefs lead could have been 28-20.
Two drives into the red zone came up empty in the first half as Venice missed a 28-yard field goal and turned the ball over on downs.
Kiser’s 75-yard touchdown scamper proved to be the final touchdown to put Venice away.
Key stats: The Chiefs scored on several chunk plays that maintained their lead — scoring on plays of 23, 11, 45 and 75 yards.
Each team’s rushing attack kept the offenses in good position.
The Indians ran the ball 40 times for 201 yards and a score and the Chiefs ran it 29 times for 121 yards and two scores.
What it means: The loss shouldn’t have much of an impact on the postseason for Venice, which should still be one of the top seeds in 8A competition.
However, Venice must learn from its mistakes quickly if it wants to beat Riverview in six days for the district championship.
Quote: “This is great, especially going into the district championship next week. I’d rather have a loss like this than have another halftime game.” — Peacock on the value of a tough loss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.