VENICE – Wonder how a team like Venice snaps a three-game losing streak?
Easy-peasy – just beat the best team in the country.
Cole Schumaker’s sacrifice bunt snapped a deadlock and pinch-hitter Grant Nokes’ RBI single provided a crucial insurance run during a two-run sixth inning that led Venice to a 3-2 victory against Tampa Jesuit on Friday night.
Jesuit (4-1) entered the game as the No. 1 team nationally in the MaxPreps rankings and No. 8 in the Perfect Game ranks. Venice (4-3) had suffered consecutive losses to Braden River, Sarasota and Sarasota Riverview, the last two against high Division-I pitching talents.
“I’m real proud of the attitude of my team,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We came out ready to play tonight. We dropped three games and we knew we had a good team. We faced some really good pitchers and things didn’t bounce our way and things bounced the other teams’ way.”
Things bounced Venice’s way from the outset on Friday. Facing Jesuit lefty and Central Florida commit Dominic Castellano, Venice drew first blood in the second inning.
John Whitney led off with an infield hit to second, then Schumaker’s first bunt – a perfectly placed slow roller he beat out for a hit – moved Whitney into scoring position. Stephen Deans worked a walk, then Venice starting pitcher Aiden Beechey helped his own cause and delivered a sacrifice fly.
Beechey would keep the Jesuit bats at bay until the fifth when he surrendered a leadoff hit that was ruled a two-base error, a single, then a run-scoring base hit by Wes Mendes. Huston Wynne came on in relief and the lefty retired the side with the help of Deans, who picked off his second runner of the night from behind the plate.
“Another unbelievable job tonight by Stephen,” Faulkner said of Deans. “Not only did he throw out some guys, but he’s catching the ball great, blocking the ball all over the place. He’s really playing great baseball. It goes unnoticed sometimes by people, but not us. I was a catcher so I know what a good job he’s doing back there for us.”
Jesuit struggled all night in the field and on the base paths. In addition to getting picked off twice by Deans, Jesuit committed four errors in the field. Venice’s commitment to small ball led to several gaffes.
“The real unsung hero tonight is Cole Schumaker,” Faulkner said. “Two bunts down and that doesn’t just happen. We work really hard on bunting and we work every day on it. A lot of people want to bunt, a lot of people want to do it, but it takes hard work to do that.”
Deans agreed.
“That is Venice baseball,” he said. “That’s what we do and it’s won us so many games and it just won us that game. And we do it every day over there on the practice field. Every day.”
Jesuit got a run back in the seventh inning on a home run by John Kulikowski, but Wynne sandwiched the big fly with a pair of strikeouts, then a comebacker to the mound.
“What he does best is that slider outside,” Deans said of Wynne. “He pounds that outside corner and nobody can touch it because they don’t expect it to break back in. He has a good tempo and keeps it going and keeps the infielders on their toes and doesn’t let them go back on their heels at all.”
Jesuit will get a chance at revenge Saturday when they play host to Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.