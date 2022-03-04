VENICE — Early last fall, Mark Foster was watching a football game at Venice High when he was approached by someone with a question.
“Would you be interested in coaching the Venice Special Olympics boys basketball team? If they don’t get a coach this week, they won’t have a season,” Foster remembered Indians girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard asking him back in September. “Well, what do you say to that? That you’re too busy to help? Of course not, so I said yes.
“I had to get all my certifications and everything in like three days.”
This past weekend in Wesley Chapel, Foster led the Venice team to a gold medal win in Division-4 of the Florida West Coast Regional Tournament — defeating rival Sarasota, 21-17, with some clutch defense late and plenty of teamwork to go around.
Though Foster — who has coached middle school basketball in Venice — is plenty familiar with the sport, he had never coached a Special Olympics team.
The adjustment wasn’t difficult.
“I came in Day 1 and told them, ‘Hey, guys, I’m just a basketball coach. I understand if that doesn’t work for you guys. Just let me know,’” Foster remembered telling his team. “But they said, ‘No, we love you coach Foster.’”
Foster approached practices and games with a focused intensity that was new to the team.
The squad learned how to work hard in practice — like mastering drills and fine-tuning offensive plays while also working on a zone defense that Foster said was “impenetrable” by season’s end.
To warm up for the postseason, Venice played local teams and also got in some extra work against Venice High’s baseball, girls basketball and soccer teams.
Though the regional tournament — which typically precedes states — was initially cancelled this winter due to COVID-19 concerns, it was played this past weekend in Wesley Chapel.
In the opening game, Venice crushed its opponent, 38-14, to set up a gold medal game against Sarasota.
Even though Sarasota has a deeper roster with players both taller and stronger than several of Venice’s players, Foster said Venice’s teamwork and preparation was too much to overcome.
Leading Sarasota, 19-17, with seconds left in a defensive battle, Venice put that team effort on full display.
“My center fouled out with 21 seconds left, we’re up by two,” said Foster, who added that the gym was packed with many of the 450 Special Olympics participants to watch the last game of the day. “Sarasota inbounds it to their 6-foot-5 guy a foot from the rim, my point guard goes up, deflects it, and my backup center blocked it on the second attempt.
“Then my point guard stole the ball, dribbled it up, passed it off,” Foster continued. “The kid he passed it to knew to hold the ball to draw the defense to him, and kicked it back to the point guard for a wide-open jumper, and we went up four.”
Among the players to win a Special Olympics gold medal with the Venice boys basketball team were Venice High students Jackson Dye and Riley Grinnell along with former Indians Clint Faulkner and Hunter Burns.
