Girls soccer loses to No. 5 in the nation
The Venice girls soccer team continued its tough schedule on Friday night against a 6-0 Bartram Trail that’s ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps.
Though the Lady Indians had some chances to score from Kiki Slattery, Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling, they ultimately couldn’t connect in a 2-0 loss.
Venice (1-3-1) kept it close until the end, allowing the Bears’ second goal with jsut 10 minutes left in the match.
The Indians will have a quick chance to rebound from the loss as they play Ponte Vedra today at 3 p.m.
Girls basketball notches first winSix games into the season, the Venice girls basketball team broke its winless streak with a 54-43 victory over Lemon Bay on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians (1-5) had three players in double figures as Sadie Kluner led the way with a team-high 22 points. Kylie Poole added 14 and freshman Kenna Tippman had 10 in the victory.
Venice will look to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this year as it hosts Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
JV girls basketball handles Lemon BayThe Venice High School girls junior varsity team improved to 4-2 with a 46-13 win over Lemon Bay on Thursday evening.
The team was led by Victoria D’Agostine with 12 points. Stephanie Benavides chipped in with 8 points. Kaylee Kessler and Mckayla Carr each added 7 points. Jo Winters owned the boards with 12 rebounds.
Next up for the JV Indians is a road game at Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Lady Indians weightlifting wins again The Venice girls weightlifting team (12-3) won its quad meet against Cardinal Mooney, Booker and Riverview on Thursday evening at Venice High School.
The Indians (81 points) beat second place Cardinal Mooney by 33 points thanks to seven first-place finishes.
Kylie Flaherty-Cohen (305 total pounds), Rena Kotti (290), Joanna Lennon (250), Celeste Lachambre (235), Lilly Denley (230), Carlee Clark (215) and Lauren McMahon(185) all finished atop their weight classes to earn the win.
Up next for the Indians will be the Sarasota County Meet at Venice High School at 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Boys soccer shuts out MooneyThe Venice boys soccer team (3-3) led Cardinal Mooney from start to finish in a 5-0 win at Venice High School on Thursday night.
Max Mergos scored his second and third wins of the season and Joaquin Rueda, Kamron Scott and Donovan Milano added goals as well.
Mergos also led the way with two assists, with Rueda and Milano adding one apiece. Stefan Slavov recorded the shutout in goal.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
Open tennis courts
The Venice High tennis team will be hosting open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.
Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.
