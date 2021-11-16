Girls soccer beats Naples

Ella Luzzi scored for the Venice girls soccer team to lead the Lady Indians to a win over Naples on Tuesday night at Wellfield Park in Venice.

Venice (2-1-1) will host Braden River on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer opens season

The Indians got a goal from Matthew Groves and several clutch saves from goalkeeper Brendan Reilly as they opened their season with a tie against the Sharks.

“We still have a few things to work on, but overall I’m really proud of the boys and their performance,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said.

Venice (0-0-1) will play at North Port on Friday night.

Adams competes at states

Venice boys golfer Jackson Adams opened Day 1 at the 3A state championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills with a 91.

Adams will continue play in Day 2 beginning this morning at 7:30 a.m.

Venice pre-selling football tickets

If fans want to reserve Venice High football playoff game tickets for this Friday’s game, they will be available for purchase at the Venice High School football ticket booth on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

Tickets will be $12.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments