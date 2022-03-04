Water polo opens
season in Miami The Venice High boys and girls water polo teams traveled to Miami Country Day School last weekend as each team kicked off their season with four matches.
Both teams went 0-4 over the weekend — with the girls losing to Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High School, Miami Beach High School, Maritime and Science Technology High School and Miami Country Day.
The boys lost to the same teams, with the exception of Columbus High instead of Maritime and Science Technology High.
Neither of these rebuilding squads have any senior players, and many are brand-new to the sport, but there were still some standout performances.
Julia Whittaker scored eight goals to lead the girls team across the four games — with five coming in a 14-6 loss to ATM High.
In goal, Brook Meyers saved 12 goals in both the loss to ATM and the loss to Miami Beach.
Other contributors, like Olivia Garber (five steals vs. ATM), Nylah Sakanovic (first-ever goals) and Annabelle Mowry (one goal) had highlight moments, too.
On the boys side, Max Sanderson led all scorers with seven goals, including a three-goal performance in a 17-6 loss to ATM.
Playing in his first-ever matches, Quin Powers notched a goal in the loss to ATM as well.
In goal, Cole Nebel made 41 total saves, with at least 11 saves in three of his four matches.
Both the boys and girls water polo teams will play again on Monday night at Gateway High in Kissimmee at 7 p.m.
Hartman homers, softball pounds Lemon BayENGLEWOOD — Micaela Hartman had a home run and a double while Karsyn Rutherford pitched scoreless softball into the fifth inning during Venice’s 10-0 win at Lemon Bay on Thursday night.
Venice jumped ahead 3-0 during a sloppy second inning for Lemon Bay. Venice loaded the bases with a walk, an error and a dropped third strike, then Kaylin Smith brought in two runs on an infield single. Hailee Walter then followed with an RBI groundout.
Hartman led off the third inning with a home run to left field for a 4-0 lead.
Rutherford didn’t have her best stuff, but still got into the fifth inning before departing with one out. She allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Bailee Riggins finished up in relief, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out four.
Smith also tripled as part of her 3-for-3 night at the plate. Hartman, Taylor Halback and Rutherford each had a pair of hits as Venice improved to 5-0 on the season.
Tennis beats Bishop Verot The Venice boys and girls tennis teams both crushed Bishop Verot on the road Thursday.
The boys team won, 6-1, and the girls team won, .
In singles play, the boys were led by wins from Seth Neitlich (6-3, 6-3), Pranav Mayor (6-0, 6-0), Aravind Rajeev (6-0, 6-0) and Andrej Andelkovic (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles play, the duos of Siddons/Neitlich (8-2) and Mayor/Simon Ayer (8-1) also won.
Also in singles play, the girls were led by wins from Nicole Cierniak (6-1, 6-0), Nika DeLong (6-1, 7-5), Mikayla Faure (6-0, 6-0), Christine Wu (V) (6-0, 6-0) and Adela Piskor (6-0, 6-2).
In doubles play, the Lady Indians also got wins from the pairings of Cierniak/DeLong (8-0) and Faure/Tess Tchorbadjiev (8-0).
Venice will next play at Riverview — boys on Monday and girls on Tuesday.
Parade of Champions later this monthA “Parade of Champions” honoring the 2021 VHS state championship football team and two VHS seniors who recently won gold in the Florida west coast regional Special Olympics will start on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at Venice High and end at Centennial Park.
After starting at Venice High, the parade route will go west on Milan Ave, north on Nokomis Ave, west on Venice Ave and north on Nassau St. to the Gazebo at Centennial Park.
Football boosters will be selling state championship merchandise at the parade.
Jackie Robinson projectThe George Washington University Jackie Robinson Project is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of the famous baseball player who broke the color barrier.
The project’s aim is to make presentations to schools, libraries, boys and girls clubs and other community organizations.
The group also provide copies of a children’s book it has written including “Jackie Robinson: More Than A Baseball Player,” — books suitable for fourth through eighth graders and available in English and Spanish as well as a documentary film produced called “The First.”
The group also assists teachers in developing or strengthening a unit on Robinson and also assists schools in sponsoring Robinson essay and poster contests.
All materials are provided by the George Washington University Jackie Robinson Project free-of-charge.
April 15 will be the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s first major league game with the Brooklyn Dodgers. This is an especially appropriate time to acquaint students with a Hall of Fame athlete and a most important informal civil rights leader.
Parties interested in receiving materials or services can contact director of community relations, Barry Zamoff, at zradodgers@aol.com.
