Kerkering, Dubrule
play this weekendFormer Venice High baseball players Orion Kerkering and Scotty Dubrule will begin their NCAA Super Regional series today.
Dubrule and Mississippi State will host Notre Dame at 2 p.m. in Starkville (on ESPN) while Kerkering and USF will play at Texas in Austin at 9 p.m. (on ESPNU) — both opening a best-of-three series.
On Sunday the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish will play at 6 p.m. and the Bulls and Longhorns will play at 9 p.m.
Indians summer baseball tryoutsTryouts for incoming 9th and 10th graders at Venice High will be at the school’s baseball field on Monday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. All prospective players should also make an account online at Athleticclearance.com.
Interested players and their parents can can call coach Craig Faulkner at 941-716-0844 for more information.
Middle school basketball camp at Venice HighBoys ages 10-14 or in grades 5-8 are welcomed to reserve a spot in a summer basketball camp hosted by the coaching staff of the Venice High varsity team.
The three-day camp will last from June 16-18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each day and players will be taught: defense, shooting, dribbling and team skills.
The camp is limited to 50 spots and costs $150 per person.
Anyone interested in more information can email head coach Mike Montgomery at cpmike@verizon.net or call assistant coach Danny Arden at 941-525-7979.
