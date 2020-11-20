Girls soccer mercy-rules Pirates
The Venice girls soccer team mercy-ruled Port Charlotte, 8-0 Thursday.
Kiki Slattery and Indy Rueda each scored three times to lead the way while Addie Chamberlain and Jewel Medina added one apiece.
Tatum Schilling (2), Ashton Pennell (1), Slattery (1), Karina Diaz (1), Maddy Krause (1), Maddie Egan (1) and Katrina Dalton (1) recorded the assists for the Indians in the blowout.
Turnovers cost Lady Indians in loss
The Lady Indians girls basketball team had a slow start that allowed the game to get away from them in a 66-43 loss to Riverview on Thursday night.
Venice (1-1) struggled to control the ball, turning it over 32 times to the Rams. Freshman Jayda Lanham led the team with 8 points while Jo Winters added 11 rebounds.
JV girls basketball opens with a win
The Venice junior varsity girls basketball team opened the season with a 46-21 win against Sarasota Riverview.
Annie Halpin (14), Leah Zappia (11) and Kali Bailas (9) led the scoring for Venice. Leading the defensive effort was Desi Cassaway with 6 steals and 7 rebounds.
Boys soccer blanks Riverview
Max Mergos scored the only goal of the night as the Venice boys soccer team beat Riverview, 1-0, on Wednesday.
Lady Indians weightlifting falls to Charlotte
The Venice girls weightlifting team lost a dual meet with Charlotte on Thursday, 64-26.
Lauren McMahon won first place in the 110-pound division with a 190-pound total between the bench press and clean and jerk. Jacey Tippman took first place in the 139-pound division with a 285-pound total lift and Kylie Flaherty-Cohn finished first in the 154-pound division with a 315-pound total lift.
Boys basketball to debut on Monday
The Venice High boys basketball team will open its season on Monday with a home game against Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m.
Youth Basketball League
Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-9 year-olds (boys), 10-11 year-olds (boys), 12-14 year-olds (boys) and 15-17 year-olds (boys).
Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.
Sign-up Dates: Now to Dec. 4.
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.
Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 19 to Feb. 13.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
Skills Test: Dec. 5 — 5-7 year-olds at 9 a.m. 8-9 year-olds at 11 a.m. 10-11 year-olds at 1 p.m. 12-14 year-olds at 3 p.m. 15-17 year-olds at 5 p.m.
Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
Girls Basketball AcademyOpen to girls ages 8-13.
Led by Venice High girls basketball varsity coach Jeremy Martin along with current and former players.
The Academy will feature drills to improve dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense.
Space will be limited to 50 players.
Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.
Sign-up Dates: Nov. 1 to Jan. 8
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.
Sessions: Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 on Friday nights from 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.