Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. in Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
Venice wins two at Southeastern
The Lady Indians picked up two wins on Day 1 of the Southeastern University Showcase in Lakeland. Venice first beat Bishop Moore (Orlando), 5-0, with three goals from Mason Schilling and a goal each from Maddie Krause and Emma Mogford.
The Indians won again in their second game on Friday, winning 8-3 over Winter Park. Kat Jordan scored twice, Schilling added two more goals, Mogford scored again and Audrey Ayette, Kiki Slattery and Rachel Dalton also got on the board in the five-goal victory.
Venice will look to push its record to 3-0 in the showcase with a 9 a.m. matchup with McKeel Academy today.
Lady Indians open shootout win a win
The Venice girls basketball team defeated Sarasota Christian, 59-35, on Friday in the opening day of the Lemon Bay Shootout.
Venice (4-7) will play again today against DeSoto County at noon in Englewood.
