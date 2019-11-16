Meet the Lady Indians at TJ Carney’s
Join the Venice girls basketball team and new coach Jeremy Martin at TJ Carney’s on Monday, Nov. 18 for a night of raffles, entertainment and some laughs. DJ Harry will be there for entertainment.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
Green vs. White alumni
basketball game
The third annual Green vs. White alumni basketball game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Venice High School.
Contact Nate Curtner at (941) 228-4741 or email coach John Flynn at coachflynnny@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The fee for the course is $50 per student and there is a family discount.
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. Pre-registration by Nov. 11 is required.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
Open tennis courts
The Venice High tennis team will be holding open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.
Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.
