Girls basketball loses to Riverview 

The search for the first win of the season continues for the Venice girls basketball team after a 60-39 loss to Riverview on Monday night.

Senior forward Sadie Kluner scored 18 points, with Ella Saba adding 6 and Kylie Poole adding 5.

Boating class offered

America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings -- Mondays and Wednesdays, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29

The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.

Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.

A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.

Open tennis courts

The Venice High tennis team will be holding open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.

Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.

