Venice volleyball to play at Fort Myers

The Venice High volleyball team swept Palmetto Ridge, 3-0, this week in the regional quarterfinals at the TeePee. 

Next, the Lady Indians will head down to Fort Myers to play the Green Wave in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. 

Fort Myers (17-2) is currently ranked as the No. 18 in the state by MaxPreps while Venice is ranked No. 45. 

Youth Basketball League

*Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-9 year-olds (boys), 10-11 year-olds (boys), 12-14 year-olds (boys) and 15-17 year-olds (boys).

Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.

Sign-up Dates: Now - Dec. 4.

Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.

Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.

Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 19 - Feb. 13.

Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.

Skills Test: Dec. 5 - 5-7 year-olds at 9 a.m. 8-9 year-olds at 11 a.m. 10-11 year-olds at 1 p.m. 12-14 year-olds at 3 p.m. 15-17 year-olds at 5 p.m.

*Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.

Youth Flag Football League

*Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-10 year-olds (co-ed), 11-13 year-olds (co-ed), 14-16 year-olds (co-ed).

Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.


Sign-up Dates: Now - Dec. 4.

Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.

Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. Tues. or Thurs. evenings.

Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 19 - Feb. 6.

Location: Wellfield Multi-purpose Fields 3 and 4.

Girls Basketball Academy

*Open to girls ages 8-13.

Led by Venice High girls basketball varsity coach Jeremy Martin along with current and former players.

The Academy will feature drills to improve dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense.

Space will be limited to 50 players.

Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.

Sign-up Dates: Nov. 1 - Jan. 8

Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.

Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.

Sessions: Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 on Friday nights from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.

*Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments