Venice volleyball to play at Fort Myers
The Venice High volleyball team swept Palmetto Ridge, 3-0, this week in the regional quarterfinals at the TeePee.
Next, the Lady Indians will head down to Fort Myers to play the Green Wave in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Fort Myers (17-2) is currently ranked as the No. 18 in the state by MaxPreps while Venice is ranked No. 45.
Youth Basketball League
*Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-9 year-olds (boys), 10-11 year-olds (boys), 12-14 year-olds (boys) and 15-17 year-olds (boys).
Sign-up Dates: Now - Dec. 4.
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.
Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 19 - Feb. 13.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
Skills Test: Dec. 5 - 5-7 year-olds at 9 a.m. 8-9 year-olds at 11 a.m. 10-11 year-olds at 1 p.m. 12-14 year-olds at 3 p.m. 15-17 year-olds at 5 p.m.
*Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
Youth Flag Football League
*Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-10 year-olds (co-ed), 11-13 year-olds (co-ed), 14-16 year-olds (co-ed).
Sign-up Dates: Now - Dec. 4.
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. Tues. or Thurs. evenings.
Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 19 - Feb. 6.
Location: Wellfield Multi-purpose Fields 3 and 4.
Girls Basketball Academy
*Open to girls ages 8-13.
Led by Venice High girls basketball varsity coach Jeremy Martin along with current and former players.
The Academy will feature drills to improve dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense.
Space will be limited to 50 players.
Sign-up Dates: Nov. 1 - Jan. 8
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.
Sessions: Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 on Friday nights from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
*Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.