Wrestling team beats Riverview
The Venice wrestling team won 10 of 14 matches to win, 57-21, against the Riverview Rams at the TeePee on Wednesday night.
Lauren Stone pinned Liam Dougherty in 1:09, Blaine Taranto defeated Solano Benitez, 10-4, Bryce Taranto pinned George Benitez in 3:20, Jack Stone pinned Nico Viteri in 0:54, Koen Hoffman pinned Anton Foz in 3:11, Gage Tippman pinned Zack Caldwell in 1:34, Sam Exeler pinned Jean Paul Guijerro in 5:48, Josh Stewart pinned Sawyer Dunn-Matrollo in 3:21, Will Litzer pinned Triston Estrada in 1:46 and Michael Groves pinned Andrew Poll in 1:55.
The team will be in Naples this weekend for a dual tournament before returning to the TeePee to host Palmetto for senior night on Tuesday at 6.
Wideman scores 39 in win over Bradenton Christian
Malachi Wideman scored 39 points as the Venice boys basketball team beat Bradenton Christian, 82-80, on Thursday night,
Jayshon Platt and Christian Rodriguez each added 11 points and Tristan Burroughs took three charges that helped the Indians pull out a close one.
Girls basketball splits pair of games
Playing its third game in three days, the Venice girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with Saint Stephen’s Episcopal in a 54-39 loss on Thursday night.
All three Lady Indians seniors led the team in scoring on senior night. Chloe Lear scored a team-high 10 points, followed by Elea Saba (9 points) and Sadie Kluner (8 points).
Thursday night’s loss was preceded by a bounce-back from Tuesday night’s loss to Oasis — a 42-36 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday night.
Kenna Tippman was the “team MVP” according to coach Jeremy Martin for her 10 steal, 5 point effort. Kiley Poole led the team with 15 points and Sadie Kluner added 10 in the win.
Venice (9-13) will begin the district playoffs on Monday as it travels to play at Sarasota at 7 p.m.
Mandatory parents meeting for Venice football team
The Venice High football team will have a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. in the school gymnasium for parents of any players interested in playing this upcoming season (including incoming 8th graders).
