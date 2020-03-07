Girls lacrosse
improves to 2-0 The Venice girls lacrosse team pulled out an 8-7 win over Gulf Coast on Thursday night in a district matchup.
Sofia Santagada led the team with five goals while Morgan Gross, Mandy Card and Emalee Rozanski each scored once. Maggie Lane saved 19 shots for the Indians in goal.
Softball blows out Riverview with 10-run inning Bri O’Connell hit a walk-off grand slam for the Venice softball team to mercy rule Riverview, 17-6, in six innings on Wednesday night.
Kalina Casertano also homered for the Indians, who had 12 hits and eight walks while striking out just twice.
Megan Hanley (3-for-5), Becka Mellor (2-for-4), O’Connell (2-for-4) and Casertano (2-for-4) each had multi-hit nights.
Micaela Hartman and Karsyn Rutherford split the work on the mound, with Hartman taking the first three innings (4 H, 4 R, 3 K, 2 BB) and Rutherford the final three (1 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB).
Three boys weightlifters take first in meet at CharlotteThe Charlotte boys weightlifting team beat Venice in a dual meet, 55-35, on Wednesday evening.
First place finishers: 119-pound weight class, Austin Lowe of Charlotte (355-pound total lift), 129-pound weight class, Troy McClary of Charlotte (365), 139-pound weight class, Jaden Opalach of Charlotte (475), 154-pound weight class, Brenner Bogle of Charlotte (485), 169-pound weight class, Jamal Carter of Charlotte (510), 183-pound weight class, Brian Taylor of Venice (475), 199-pound weight class, Zachary Younts of Venice (580), 219-pound weight class, Brendan Chavorria of Charlotte (415), 238-pound weight class, Steven Taylor of Charlotte (540) and unlimited weight class, Carson Peters of Venice (545).
Tennis splits matches against St. Stephen’s
The Venice boys tennis team lost, 6-1, to St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Thursday afternoon.
The Indians lost all of their singles matches, salvaging a point with the doubles team of Pranav Mayor and Stephen Ryan, who won their match 8-1.
Venice (7-3) will host Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
The Venice girls tennis team stayed undefeated on the season as it swept St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Thursday.
Jia Johnson (6-0, 6-4), Nicole Cerniak (6-0, 6-0), Nikki Kulcsar (6-1, 6-1), Gracie Leonard (6-2, 7-5) and Katy Owens (6-1, 6-2) each won in singles play.
In doubles play, the tandems of Johnson/Cerniak (8-4) and Kulcsar/Leonard (8-3) also won for Venice.
The Lady Indians (9-0) will play at Bayshore on Tuesday.
Boating courses
in late March
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on consecutive Mondays and Wednesdays, March 23 and 25 and March 30 and April 1.
Each session will begin at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fee for the course is $50 per student, and there is a family discount.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, Rules of the Road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. A boating safety ID card is required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. Note that 14-year-olds who want to operate the family’s Personal Water Craft (PWC) need to take this class.
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.