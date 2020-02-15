Chuck Reiter Field updates memorial board
Venice Little League hosted its opening ceremonies last Saturday, unveiling a redone memorial board.
The new board adds the name of former Venice Little Leaguer Matt “Rodi” Rodefer, who passed away three years ago. The new board also corrected the spelling of Scooter Price’s name.
Boys weightlifting wins tri-team meet
The Indians boys weightlifting team won a three-team meet against Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota at Venice High School on Thursday afternoon.
Venice led the field with 64 points, followed by the Cougars (22) and the Sailors (15).
Venice’s first place winners: Dalton Peacock (280 total pounds lifted), Jake Herrington (295), Jacob Papatonakis (415), Manuel Rivera (430) and Wesley Piggins (465).
Venice track and field wins three events at East Lake
The Indians also competed at East Lake on Thursday, with their boys and girls track and field teams both finishing in fifth place.
Jacey Tippman finished in first in the javelin throw (32.6 m) with a toss that beat out the field by over six feet for the girls team.
For the boys team, Trenton Tompkins won the high jump (1.85 m) and the 4x100 relay team of Malachi Wideman, Griffen Hines, Shevie Pearce and Chuck Brantley won with a time of 44.24 seconds — winning by 0.14 seconds.
Indians tennis teams beat Bayshore and Braden River
The Indians cruised to victory over Bayshore on Thursday as the Bruins brought just two boys tennis players.
Seth Neitlich of Venice was defeated, 6-3, 6-1, by Nikolay Sesopv of Bayshore and Pranav Mayor of Venice defeated Cameron Whitford of Bayshore, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, the team of Neitlich/Mayor defeated Sesopv/Whitford, 7-6, 7-5.
The Lady Indians nearly swept Bayshore on their home courts on Thursday afternoon.
Jia Johnson of Venice lost to Anastasia Sysoeva of Bayshore, 6-0, 6-2 in what was the team’s only loss of the day.
Lady Indians Nicole Cerniak, Nikki Kulcsar, Katy Owens and Kathrin Didovich all won their singles matches.
In No. 1 doubles, the team of Johnson/Cerniak defeated the team of Sysoeva/Pongo, 8-3.
In No. 2 doubles, the team of Alyssa Durrett/Kulcsar defeated the team of Cervantes/Llorente, 8-4.
The Venice tennis teams essentially won their matches on Wednesday afternoon before they even started.
Braden River did not bring a boys team and brought just a partial girls team that lost to the Lady Indians, 5-2.
Trisha Pitchala and Valentina Herrera won singles matches for Venice while Jenna Sun and Lenora Galeziowski teamed up to win the only doubles match of the day. Venice earned its two other points from forfeits by the Pirates.
Venice wrestling beats SMA
Seven Indians won their matchups on Wednesday night as the Venice wrestling team beat Sarasota Military Academy, 39-30.
Lauren Stone (win by pin), Thomas Chrone (win by forfeit), Jack Stone (win by forfeit), Gage Tippman (win by pin), Josh Stewart (win by pin), Will Litzer (win by pin) and Ethan Beck (won, 4-3) all took home much-needed victories for the Indians in a close team win.
Softball goes 2-0 in preseason
Venice softball won back-to-back preseason games with a 6-0 win over Manatee and a 13-2 win over Riverview.
Karsyn Rutherford recorded two wins on the mound for the Lady Indians.
Against Riverview, Kayleigh Roper led the way with 2 home runs, going 2-for-2 with 2 walks, 5 RBI and 3 runs.
Micaela Hartman went 3-for-3 with 2 doubles, 3 RBI and 3 runs.
Venice opens its regular season Tuesday at Lemon Bay.
Boating course offered in Venice
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on Sat., Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. The fee for the course is $50 per student and there is a family discount. The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice FL.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, Rules of the Road, Florida Regulations, using a trailer (including backing up), PWC operation and handling emergency situations. Pre-registration by Feb. 11 is required. A boating safety ID card is required by the State of Florida for anyone born after January 1, 1988 and will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron.
Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
