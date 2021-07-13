The 9-11 year-old Venice All-Stars finished in 5th place in Florida after going 1-2 in the state tournament this past weekend.
Venice, which finished All-Star competition 6-2, allowed the second fewest runs in the tournament as it kept each team close — beating Parkland, 8-2, and losing to Northeast, 3-2, and Martin County, 3-0.
The 8-10 year-old Venice All-Stars were also eliminated at the state tournament this past weekend, ending their season as Sectional champions.
VHS boys golf tryouts
Tryouts for the Venice High School varsity boys golf team will be held Aug. 2 and 3 at Capri Isles Golf Club.
A cut will be made after the completion of the second round of golf on Aug. 3. Two additional days of tryouts will follow -- on Aug. 4 at the Jacaranda Golf & Country Club and on Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.
Tryouts begin each day at 3 p.m. and are open to incoming and returning Venice High students for the 2021-2022 school year.
For further information, contact coach Lamont Andrews at (941) 929-4674 or at mont1228@gmail.com.
Women's over-40 rec. soccer
Registration for the inaugural Fall season of the Venice women's over-40 soccer league will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. in the recreation building of Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road in Englewood.
Regular season games will be played at Wellfield Park, 1251 Pinebrook Road in Venice and will start on Sept. 12 with game times at 4 and 5:10 p.m.
Beginners are always welcome. Individuals only; no team sign-ups and the cost is $70.
For more information, call Patsy Fennell at (954) 494-9633 or email her at patsygibbs13@gmail.com. Visit the website at venicewomensover40soccer.org.
