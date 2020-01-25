Lady Indians send 7 lifters to regionals
Four Lady Pirates won their weight class to power the Port Charlotte girls weightlifting team to a district championship on Friday afternoon.
Port Charlotte held off the nine-team field that included North Port (2nd place) and Venice (6th place).
“We’re very, very proud of the girls,” Port Charlotte coach Dave Hoffer said. “We knew it was gonna be really competitive. We knew we had a shot. The girls who stuck it out and worked hard did a really good job, and that hard work paid off today.
“We had everyone do what we needed to do.”
Tara Yount (340 total pounds lifted), Ameijha Jones (330), Nicholette Moss (280) and Mia Sutter (175 pounds) each won district titles for the Pirates.
Mikayla Fischer (330) and Tatiana Wilburn (255) won district titles for North Port.
Kylie Flaherty-Cohn (305) won a district title for Venice.
The top six lifters in each district weight class advance to regionals at Port Charlotte on Jan. 31.
For Port Charlotte those lifters were: Taniya Fisher, Samantha Hemphill, Kassidy Gaw, Evoni Brown, Precious Walton, Alexa Estevez, Angelina Marquez, Amberliegh Beiner and the district champions — Yount, Jones, Moss and Sutter.
For North Port: Shantay Reid, Aubrey Jarvis, Katarina Wilburn, Emalee West, Lyndea Parker and the district champions — Fischer and Wilburn.
For Venice: Joanna Lennon, Celeste Lachambre, Adrienne Martin, Jacey Tippman, Maylee Lanham, Lauren McMahon and the district champion, Flaherty-Cohn.
Girls soccer beats No. 17 team in statePlaying what should be its last away game of the season, the Venice girls soccer team was faced with something it hasn’t seen in quite some time — a deficit.
Newsome (12-2-2) scored in the opening five minutes on Friday night to take a 1-0 lead, but Rachel Dalton answered with a goal three minutes later. From there on, Mason Schilling added a pair of scores to help the Lady Indians pull away for a 3-1 win.
It was a battle of two of the state’s best teams as Newsome came in ranked No. 17 in FL and Venice ranked No. 6, according to MaxPreps.
Venice (9-3-1) will host North Fort Myers on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
Mandatory parents meeting for Venice football team The Venice High football team will have a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. in the school gymnasium for parents of any players interested in playing this upcoming season (including incoming 8th graders).
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on two more evenings — 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 27 and 29
The class will be at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. in Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
