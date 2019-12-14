Boys soccer game suspended after ref collapses
The Venice and Charlotte boys soccer game was suspended Thursday night after a referee collapsed on the field.
The official was treated on the field and is expected to be evaluated.
Girls basketball
beats Lakewood Ranch
The Lady Indians scored a 42-35 victory over Lakewood Ranch Wednesday night.
Brookly DuBay-Smith scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Venice, while Sadie Kluner had 6 points to go with her 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
Open tennis courts
The Venice High tennis team will be hosting open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.
Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.
JV girls beat Mustangs The Venice High junior varsity girls basketball team (5-2) traveled to Lakewood Ranch to take on the Mustangs on Wednesday night, coming away with a 51-31 win.
Dessiana Cassaway had 21 points, McKayla Carr had 13 points, Kali Bailas had 12 rebounds and Symphany Hunter had 5 assists and led the team’s strong defensive effort.
