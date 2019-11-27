Turkey Day practice open to the public
The Venice football team will be holding its fourth annual Turkey Day practice on Thursday morning after defeating Manatee for the regional championship last Friday.
The day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts, and Final Four shirts will be given out to the first 100 fans.
Coach John Peacock will give his scouting report at 7:45, followed up with an open practice from 8-9:15.
From 9:30-10, there will be a flag football game for family members of players and alumni.
Fan bus for state semifinal game There will be a bus to transport Venice football fans to Fort Lauderdale for the state semifinal game at St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The bus will leave from the Venice community center at 3 p.m. and will cost $40 per person. To sign up, visit veniceindianfootball.org/shop.
Lady Indians tie St. Thomas Aquinas
Four days before the Venice football heads down to Fort Lauderdale to battle the Raiders in the state semifinals, the Venice girls soccer team traveled to test itself against one of the state’s top teams.
Kiki Slattery scored for the Lady Indians (1-2-1) in a 1-1 tie with the Raiders and goalkeeper Ashton Pennell came up with six saves.
Venice will take some time off for Thanksgiving break, next playing on Dec. 7 against Ponte Vedra in the Moteverde Showcase.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The fee for the course is $50 per student and there is a family discount.
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. Pre-registration by Nov. 11 is required.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
Open tennis courts
The Venice High tennis team will be holding open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.
Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.
