Baseball to play at CoolToday Park
The Venice High baseball team will play Sarasota High at Cool Today Park on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the CoolToday Park ticket booth the night of the game for $10.
Baseball loses Game 1 to Calvary
The Venice baseball team lost, 6-2, to Calvary Christian on Thursday night in Clearwater.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Michael Robertson knocked in Stephen Deans on an RBI double to left field.
However, Venice allowed runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings as the lead slipped away.
Softball run-rules Port Charlotte
The Venice softball team scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a 16-1 run-rule win over Port Charlotte in four innings on Thursday night.
Nine Indians recorded hits on the night as pitchers Bailey Riggins and Layne Preece combined to allow just one run.
Boys lacrosse loses to Cougars
Aiden Ericson led the Venice boys lacrosse team as it lost, 10-8, to Barron Collier on Tuesday.
Jack Clarkson added three goals while Danny Houston scored once. John Piroli had a pair of assists and Stephen Coster made 10 saves in goal.
Boys volleyball falls in five sets
The Venice boys volleyball team nearly crawled out of an 0-2 hole against Berkeley Prep, but lost, 3-2, on Wednesday night — 25-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 9-15.
