Venice High mask policy

Venice High athletic administrators ask that all fans who attend athletic events, such as the upcoming playoff baseball and softball games, wear masks when entering the sports complex. 

Baseball and softball games this week

Both the Venice High baseball and softball teams are scheduled to host regional playoff games this week.

The softball team will host Bloomingdale on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the baseball team will host Riverdale on Friday at 7:30 p.m. 


Girls golf tournament in need of sponsors

The Venice High School girls golf team booster club is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Waterford Golf Club.

The tournament is presently sold out with over 200 golfers participating.

If someone is willing to sponsor a hole-sign advertisement, donate a prize, or give a cash donation, they can contact booster president Drew Ireland at VHSgirlsgolfboosters@gmail.com.

