Girls basketball loses to 5-0 Mustangs
The Venice girls basketball team lost, 55-32, to a senior-laden Lakewood Ranch squad on Monday night at the TeePee.
Kylie Poole led the Lady Indians with 10 points and Magdalena Daukaus added eight in what was the team’s third game in five days. Venice kept it to a 10-point deficit in the first half, but eventually let the game slip away.
Venice (4-2) will host Port Charlotte (3-1) tonight at 7.
Correction: The sports briefs in the Saturday, Dec. 5 issue of the Venice Gondolier incorrectly listed the Venice girls basketball team lost to Hardee, 56-45, on Friday night. The Lady Indians beat Hardee, 56-45.
Youth Basketball League
Age Divisions: 5-7 year-olds (co-ed), 8-9 year-olds (boys), 10-11 year-olds (boys), 12-14 year-olds (boys) and 15-17 year-olds (boys).
Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.
Sign-up Dates: Now to Dec. 12.
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 14. One hour, one day a week.
Games: Saturday mornings from Dec. 26 to Feb. 13.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
Skills Test: Dec. 12 — 5-7 year-olds at 9 a.m. 8-9 year-olds at 11 a.m. 10-11 year-olds at 1 p.m. 12-14 year-olds at 3 p.m. 15-17 year-olds at 5 p.m.
Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
Girls Basketball Academy
Open to girls ages 8-13.
Led by Venice High girls basketball varsity coach Jeremy Martin along with current and former players.
The Academy will feature drills to improve dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense.
Space will be limited to 50 players.
Register: At the YMCA Welcome Center or at swflymca.org.
Sign-up Dates: Now to Jan. 8
Cost: $80 for Y-members. $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of Dec. 7. One hour, one day a week.
Sessions: Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 on Friday nights from 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Basketball Gymnasium.
Age divisions are determine by how old the child is on Nov. 1, 2020.
