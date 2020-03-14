Softball blows past Riverdale
The Venice softball team exploded for another big offensive night as it unleashed a barrage of 16 hits to beat Riverdale, 10-4, on Tuesday night.
Kayleigh Roper went 4-for-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs while Becka Mellor had a 3-for-3 night, Micaela Hartman went 2-for-4 with three runs, Jordan O’Brien went 2-for-3 and Bri O’Connell hit a two-run home run.
Karsyn Rutherford pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits before Hartman came in to close out the win.
Venice (8-2) will play at Braden River on Friday night at 6:30.
Girls tennis beats Bayshore The Venice girls tennis team hardly needed to play its match against Bayshore to win, 5-2, on Tuesday as the Bruins defaulted at No. 4 and No. 5 singles as well as No. 2 doubles.
In the matches they did play, Venice won two singles matches — Katy Owens (4-6, 7-6, 10-8) and Destiny Caie (7-6, 6-4) — but lost one singles match and the only doubles match of the day.
Venice will host Port Charlotte this afternoon.
Boys volleyball improves to 4-1 The Venice boys volleyball team swept Berkeley Prep (25-14, 25-13, 25-17) on Tuesday night.
The Indians (4-1) will host Classical Academy tonight at 6.
Boating courses in late MarchAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on consecutive Mondays and Wednesdays, March 23 and 25 and March 30 and April 1.
Each session will begin at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fee for the course is $50 per student, and there is a family discount.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, Rules of the Road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. A boating safety ID card is required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. Note that 14-year-olds who want to operate the family’s Personal Water Craft (PWC) need to take this class.
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information.
