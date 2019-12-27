Girls travel basketball sign-ups

The West Coast Wildcats girls travel basketball team will hold tryouts on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 3 — 5 p.m. at Venice Christian School (1200 Center Rd., Venice).

The teams will be separated into three age groups (based on what age they are by Sept. 1, 2020): 13 and under, 14 and under and 15 and under.

Registration costs $400 per player and covers team insurance, uniforms, equipment bag, practices and tournament entry fees.

Anyone interested can contact Venice High girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin at venicegbball@gmail.com. Tournaments are scheduled to start on Feb. 8 and wrap up in mid-May.

Boating class offered

America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29

The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice.

Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.

A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.

