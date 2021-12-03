12U Crusaders cheer

The 12U Crusaders cheer team poses together after winning first place at their regional competition last weekend. The Crusaders and Kings cheer teams will advance to nationals.

Venice Vikings cheer teams advance to nationals

Two Venice Vikings cheerleading teams are moving on to the national level after breezing through regional competition.

The Kings tiny mite cheer team is advancing to nationals despite making it to regionals for the first time this year, while the Crusaders are preparing to defend their title.

Here’s how it broke down:

Kings

The tiny mite team took to the mat last Sunday for their regional performance with 17 participants on the floor.

They did an amazing job and had no deductions and will be moving on to nationals this week.

This is the first time for this group of girls to attend regionals and it will be the first time in Pop Warner history that this age group will compete for a national title and a chance at a trophy.

Crusaders

The Venice Vikings Crusaders cheer team competed at the Southeast Region Cheerleading and Dance Championships on Friday, Nov. 26.

The girls brought home a first place championship and will advance to the Pop Warner National Cheerleading and Dance Championships this week, in Orlando.

This team is the reigning national champion and is ready to defend their first place national title from 2020.

Girls basketball wins two

Mickey Carr led a balanced effort as she scored 14 points for the Venice girls basketball team in a 65-19 win over DeSoto County on Tuesday night.

Magdalena Daukas added 11 points and seven rebounds while Zoe O’Leary dominated the post with eight points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks.

The Lady Indians went on to win on Wednesday, too, blowing by Manatee, 61-16.

The two teams were actually tied at 5-5 after the first quarter, but the Indians pulled away, outscoring the Hurricanes 21-3 in the second.

Venice (4-1) will next host Port Charlotte on Monday night.

Boys basketball drops two

The Venice High boys basketball team — missing a few players due to the football playoffs — struggled to get its offense going in a pair of opening-season games.

The Indians lost to Gulf Coast and Bayshore as they failed to crack 60 points in either game. Venice (0-2) will host Port Charlotte and Booker later next week.

